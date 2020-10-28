Kolink's Core RGB Series Debuts At Overclockers UK

Dimensions: 150 x 86 x 140 mm (W x H x D)

Cable Style: Fully integrated/non-modular

Fan: 120 mm (automatic control)

Efficiency: at least 80 percent at 50/20/100 percent load, 80 Plus certified

Active PFC (0.9)

Form Factor: ATX12V 2.3



Rated power: 600 W + 3.3V: 18A + 5V: 15A + 3.3V / + 5V: 100W + 12V: 480W / 40A -12V: 0.3 A / 3.6 W + 5Vsb: 2.5 A / 12.5 W



Connections (fixed)*:

- 1x 20 + 4-pin

- 1x 4 + 4-pin (CPU / ATX12V / EPS12V)

- 2x 6 + 2-pin PCIe

- 5x SATA

- 3x 4-pole Molex



* Power cable not included

Theseries is a range of high-quality power supplies that offer great value for money. Joining the range in 2020 is a new lighting update that adds an ARGB side panel to the design, but like the non-RGB version it is 80 Plus certified, guaranteeing a power efficiency of more than 80% from 20% utilisation at 115 volts. This attractive and efficient PSU range is now available from OverclockersUK in models rated at 500W to 700W, priced starting from just £39.95.All models of the Core Series meet the requirements of EU Regulation No. 617/2013 for safe operation on the European 230-volt grid. Like the non-RGB versions, the Kolink Core ARGB series are 80 PLUS certified, which guarantees a power efficiency of more than 82% from 20% utilisation at 230 volts (standard UK power). Equipped with the necessary power circuit protection and mandatory requirements for standby power consumption, Kolink Core PSUs are an efficient, safe and low-cost solution to powering your mid-range and performance systems.The 600-watt model has a 4 + 4-pin EPS12V connector for the CPU, a pair of 6 + 2-pin connectors for the graphics card and a 20 + 4-pin ATX connector for the motherboard. Five SATA and three Molex connectors are available for additional components. The Kolink Core 600 ARGB can therefore easily power anything from a mid-range to performance system.700W models expand connectivity with two additional 6 + 2-pin PCIe connectors, while the 500W model incorporates a single 6+2 pin PCIe connector as well as cutting down the number of SATA power connectors to four.Kolink also wants to ensure that Core ARGB series is aesthetically pleasing. The LED panel effect can be adjusted by pressing a button on the PSU itself, or alternatively controlled via a standard 3-Pin connector on the motherboard. In fact, further customisation of the RGB side panel is possible by attaching an alternate sticker (included with the PSU). Additionally, flat black ribbon cables complement the bright LEDs and have the benefit of make cable management easier.More information on the Kolink Core RGB Series is available at the Kolink website or through the OverclockersUK Product Pages . Pricing starts at $39.95 for the 500W model, reaching a launch price of an affordable £49.99 inc. V.A.T. for the 700W design.