Latest Acer Predator Gaming Monitors To Arrive in European Market

Acer showcased its latest Predator gaming monitors at the Intel Extreme Masters 2020 in Katowice also as the official partner of the Intel Masters. These Acer Predator gaming monitors were first launched at CES 2020 featuring cutting-edge technology that support true-to-life gameplay. This includes the Predator CG552K BFGD gaming monitor that sports a 55-inch 4K OLED display then there is the Predator X32 gaming monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC Ultimate and mini LED technology. Acer also featured the Predator Triton 500 gaming notebook with an industry-leading 300Hz IPS panel with 1ms response time.
Acer at Intel Extreme Masters in Katowice
Acer Predator CG552K
The Predator CG552K gaming monitor, featuring a huge 55-inch 4K OLED panel and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible, is ideal for hardcore PC and console gamers that want a higher vantage point. The panel supports up to 400 nits brightness and, with Delta E <1 colour accuracy and 98.5% coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, provides a lifelike colour. It also supports a variable refresh rate (VRR) via HDMI to offer smooth gaming on supporting devices.
Acer Predator X32
The 32-inch Predator X32 monitor offers brilliant show-stopping visuals with NVIDIA G-SYNC Ultimate, VESA Display HDR and 1400 certification, making it perfect for gamers who also create their own videos. Delivering the smoothest possible gameplay as well as a broad contrast ratio and expanded colour palette, Predator X32 enables viewers to see tiny details even in fast-paced action scenes. A 1152 zone local dimming mini LED panel with UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution delivers up to 1440 nits brightness and an IPS panel provides wide-angle views of up to 178 degrees, ensuring that gamers will get a good aim on their targets.
Acer Predator Triton 500
Acer also showed a preview of an industry-leading 300 Hz IPS panel with 1ms response time, on its Predator Triton 500 gaming notebook, perfect for racing and shooting games where fast and fluid visuals are critical. The panel displays vivid colours, covering 100% of the sRGB colour gamut, and supports wide viewing angles. The Predator Triton 500 is a powerful gaming notebook that has been slimmed down to be just 17.9 mm thin and weighing 2.1 kg. It has a durable, all-metal chassis and its narrow bezels, measuring just 6.3 mm, allow for an impressive 81% body-to-screen ratio.
Pricing and Availability
The Acer Predator X32 gaming monitor will be available in EMEA in Q2 starting at EUR 3,299.
The Acer Predator CG552K BFGD gaming monitor will be available in EMEA in Q3 starting at EUR 2,699. Exact specifications, prices, and availability may vary per region. To learn more, visit the Acer Store online.
