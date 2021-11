Latest Acer Predator Helios 500 Gaming Laptop Now Available in United Kingdom

The Predator Helios 500 gaming laptop with its high-performance components uses the Acer PowerGem a custom-engineered technology made from a metal-alloy polymer that sits on top of the CPU and serves to distribute the heat it generates throughout the device. Acer's Vortex Flow technology leverages two fans, including a 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D Fan, to redirect airflow to critical components and boost performance during heavy gaming sessions.The PredatorSense enables Predator Pulsar lighting and customize light bars to personalize the keyboard’s per-key RGB backlighting. Additionally, the WASD keys can be enhanced with Acer’s Racing keys or MagForce keys, which feature MagTek mechanical switches to make keypresses function like a controller’s joystick, giving players precise control over their avatar’s movement.The Predator Helios 500 includes multiple ports: one HDMI 2.1, one mini-DP 1.4, two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4, three USB 3.2 Gen2 ports that support offline charging, and one RJ45 port. An Intel Killer E3100 Ethernet Controller, Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650, and Killer Intelligence Center provide gamers with better connectivity and lower latency. For audio, the Helios 500 features like DTS:X Ultra audio and 3D simulated surround sound allow for an even more immersive experience. Additionally, optional Intel Killer DoubleShot Pro 5G delivers 5G connectivity for additional connectivity options.The Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52) is available in Currys and Ebuyer for £3999.