Latest Acer Predator Helios 500 Gaming Laptop Now Available in United Kingdom

Acer announces the availability of the latest Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52) gaming laptop equipped with an overclockable 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11980HK processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop graphics, and 64 GB of DDR4-3200MHz memory. The Predator Helios 500 uses a pair of high-speed PCIe NVMe SSDs in RAID 0 along with one HDD offering plenty of storage space for the latest games. The Predator Helios 500 packs a 17.3-inch 4K Mini LED 120Hz display powered by AUO AmLED technology that supports full-array local dimming and is comparable to VESA Display HDR 1000, allowing for top-of-the-line colour saturation and contrast.
Acer PowerGem
The Predator Helios 500 gaming laptop with its high-performance components uses the Acer PowerGem a custom-engineered technology made from a metal-alloy polymer that sits on top of the CPU and serves to distribute the heat it generates throughout the device. Acer's Vortex Flow technology leverages two fans, including a 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D Fan, to redirect airflow to critical components and boost performance during heavy gaming sessions.
PredatorSense and MagForce Keys
The PredatorSense enables Predator Pulsar lighting and customize light bars to personalize the keyboards per-key RGB backlighting. Additionally, the WASD keys can be enhanced with Acers Racing keys or MagForce keys, which feature MagTek mechanical switches to make keypresses function like a controllers joystick, giving players precise control over their avatars movement.
Latest Technologies
The Predator Helios 500 includes multiple ports: one HDMI 2.1, one mini-DP 1.4, two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4, three USB 3.2 Gen2 ports that support offline charging, and one RJ45 port. An Intel Killer E3100 Ethernet Controller, Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650, and Killer Intelligence Center provide gamers with better connectivity and lower latency. For audio, the Helios 500 features like DTS:X Ultra audio and 3D simulated surround sound allow for an even more immersive experience. Additionally, optional Intel Killer DoubleShot Pro 5G delivers 5G connectivity for additional connectivity options.
Pricing and Availability
The Acer Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52) is available in Currys and Ebuyer for £3999.