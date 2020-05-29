Latest GeForce Drivers Roll Out R6 Siege and Outriders Optimisations



DLSS In Nioh 2

Whats New in Version 465.89 WHQL



GeForce Game Ready Driver



Game Ready Drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases. Prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day-1.



Game Ready for Outriders



This new Game Ready Driver provides support for the launch of Outriders, which features NVIDIA DLSS technology. Additionally, this release also provides optimal day-1 support for:



- DIRT 5's new ray tracing update

- The launch of Evil Genius 2: World Domination

- The launch of the KINGDOM HEARTS Series on the Epic Games Store



Gaming Technology



- Includes support for Resizable BAR across the GeForce RTX 30 Series of Desktop and Notebook GPUs

- Includes beta support for virtualization on GeForce GPUs