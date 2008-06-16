Latest NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready Drivers Prep For RTX-Enabled Minecraft



Per-pixel Emmisive Lighting Showcased in the Minecraft with RTX Beta

Whats New in Version 445.87 WHQL



GeForce Game Ready Driver



Game Ready Drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases. Prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day-1.



Game Ready for the Minecraft with RTX Beta



The new Game Ready Driver provides the latest performance optimizations, profiles, and bug fixes for the Minecraft with RTX Beta. In addition, this release also provides optimal support for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered, Saints Row: The Third Remastered, and SnowRunner. [url=]Learn more in our Game Ready Driver article[/url].



New Features and Other Changes



Updated GeForce Experience to 3.20.3.63.



Existing Support



This release supports the following APIs:



- Open Computing Language (OpenCLTM software) 1.2 for NVIDIA® KeplerTM and later GPUs

- OpenGL® 4.6

- Vulkan® 1.1

- DirectX 11

- DirectX 12 (Windows 10)



Software Module Versions



- nView - 149.77

- HD Audio Driver - 1.3.38.26

- NVIDIA PhysX System Software - 9.19.0218

- GeForce Experience - 3.20.3.63

- CUDA - 10.2

- Standard NVIDIA Control Panel - 8.1.940.0

- DCH NVIDIA Control Panel - 8.1.956.0



Changes and Fixed Issues in Version 445.87



The following sections list the important changes and the most common issues resolved in this version. This list is only a subset of the total number of changes made in this driver version. The NVIDIA bug number is provided for reference.



Fixed Issues in this Release



[GeForce RTX 2080 Ti][Rise Of The Tomb Raider - DirectX 12]: Blue-screen crash occurs after playing the game for 5-10 minutes. [2904755/2847526]

[Doom Eternal]: There is black flickering in the game. [2904116]

Some DirectX 11 games may fail to launch when Image Sharpening is enabled from the NVIDIA Control Panel: [2901920]

[Notebook]: Graphical corruption may occur after resume from display sleep. [2859247]



Open Issues in Version 445.87 WHQL



As with every released driver, version 445.87 WHQL of the Release 445 driver has open issues and enhancement requests associated with it. This section includes lists of issues that are either not fixed or not implemented in this version. Some problems listed may not have been thoroughly investigated and, in fact, may not be NVIDIA issues. Others may have workaround solutions.For notebook computers, issues can be system-specific and may not be seen on your particular notebook.



Windows 7 Issues



[Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]



Windows 10 Issues



[Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]

[Notebook][GeForce 1050 Ti MaxQ]: The screen displays corruption after waking from display off. [2859247]

[SLI][Doom Eternal]: Corruption occurs in the game upon opening the Steam overlay. [200593967]

(Battlefield 5, Destiny 2)[HDR]: With HDR enabled, the games appear too bright. [2909218]

[Monster Hunter World Iceborne]: Artifacts appear in the game. [2903858]

[Call of Duty - Warzone]: Freestyle does not work. (200593020)

[Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]

[Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Ansel/Freestyle]: The Ansel & Freestyle tabs are unselectable. [2810884]

[Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege][Vulkan][G-SYNC]: When playing the game in Vulkan mode with G-SYNC enabled, flickering occurs after switching the game between full-screen and windowed mode.[200578641]To work around, either disable G-SYNC or play using an API other than Vulkan