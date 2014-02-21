Latest NVIDIA GeForce & Studio Drivers Tout Full Support For DirectX 12 Ultimate

"A comprehensive software portfolio is required in order to take advantage of next-gen hardware features. At NVIDIA, DirectX 12 Ultimate support is more than a checkbox, it is an assurance that we have done the work necessary to give our customers a complete product with a feature set that can move the industry forward." - Sean Pelletier, senior product manager, GeForce software at NVIDIA.

- AOC AG273F1G8R3

- ASUS VG27AQL1A

- Dell S2421HGF

- Lenovo G24-10,

- LG 27GN950 & 32GN50T/32GN500

- Samsung 2020 Odyssey G9, 2020 Odyssey G7 27" & 2020 Odyssey G7 32"

- Age of Empires III: Complete Collection

- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection

- Deadside

- Gears Tactics

- Mafia II: Definitive Edition

- Monster Train

- ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4

- Outer Wilds

- Roblox

- Shop Titans

- Streets of Rage 4

- Total Tank Simulator

Whats New in Version 451.48 WHQL



Game Ready Driver Updates



Game Ready Drivers provide the best possible gaming experience for all major new releases. Prior to a new title launching, our driver team is working up until the last minute to ensure every performance tweak and bug fix is included for the best gameplay on day-1.



Game Ready for DirectX 12 Ultimate



The new Game Ready Driver provides full support for the new DirectX 12 Ultimate graphics API. This includes support for DirectX Raytracing (DXR) version 1.1 as well as support for mesh shaders, sampler feedback, and variable-rate shading (VRS). Additionally, this driver supports Hardware-accelerated GPU Scheduling when used with the Windows 10 May 2020 Update.



New Features and Other Changes



- Supports DirectX 12 Ultimate

- Supports Vulkan 1.2

- Supports hardware-accelerated GPU Scheduling.

- Supports CUDA 11.0.



Application Profiles



Added or updated the following SLI profiles:



 DCL - The Game (NVIDIA Turing GPUs and later)

 Jiu Xiao

 Monster Energy Supercross 2 - The Official Videogame (NVIDIA Turing GPUs and later)

 MORDHAU (NVIDIA Turing GPUs and later

 Overpass (NVIDIA Turing GPUs and later)

 Planetside 2 (DirectX 11)

 Sniper Elite V2 Remastered

 Spyro Reignited Trilogy (NVIDIA Turing GPUs and later)

 Surviving The Aftermath

 System Shock (NVIDIA Turing GPUs and later)

 The Fisherman - Fishing Planet (NVIDIA Turing GPUs and later

 Warhammer Underworlds: Online

 Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem



Fixed Issues in this Release



[Just Cause 2]: The game does not detect CUDA files which results in missing "GPU Water Simulation" and "Bokeh Filter" settings. [2994570]

[Sea of Thieves]: Issues with game rendering occur. [200614095]

[Resident Evil 2 Remake]: The game may display random object and menu flickering. [2997880]

[Devil May Cry 5]: The game may display random object flickering. [2997814]

[Divinity Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition]: The game experiences low performance when hardware accelerated GPU scheduling is enabled. [3009631]

[Notebook]: Windows Mixed Reality headsets may display jitter when connected to the HDMI port linked to the NVIDIA Optimus notebook integrated graphics. [2971312]

[G-SYNC]: G-SYNC does not work with DirectX 9 games if "Disable full screen optimizations" is selected. [2969897]

Display brightness increases while enabling GPU scaling. [200612966]

NVIDIA HD Audio may disappear after display goes to sleep. [2807732]

The cursor turns into a grey rectangle when playing YouTube 4K HDR videos. [3009602]



Known Windows 10 Issues



[Sunset Overdrive]: The game may display random green corruption if Depth of Field is enabled from in-game settings. [2750770]

[VR}: HDCP errors occur with Valve Index VR. [2967616]

[Call of Duty: Modern Warfare]: Color banding can occur in the game after enabling Image Sharpening from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [2889337/3028436]

[Call of Duty - Warzone]: Freestyle does not work. (200593020)

[Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks. [2781776]

[Zombie Army: Dead War 4][Ansel/Freestyle]: The Ansel & Freestyle tabs are unselectable. [2810884]

[Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege][Vulkan][G-SYNC]: When playing the game in Vulkan mode with G-SYNC enabled, flickering occurs after switching the game between full-screen and windowed mode.[200578641]To work around, either disable G-SYNC or play using an API other than Vulkan.

[SLI][G-SYNC]: With multi-GPU and G-SYNC enabled, TDRs occur soon after launching an application. [200628981]

[Notebook][The Witcher 3 WILD HUNT]: The game remains minimized when DDS switch is set to Optimus and Automatic, and cannot be restored to full screen. [200628973]

[Notebook][H-Clone]: With the integrated graphics processor as the clone source, display settings cannot be changed from the NVIDIA Control Panel. [200594188]

[Notebook]: Some Pascal-based notebooks w/ high refresh rate displays may randomly drop to 60Hz during gameplay. [3009452]

[Notebook][G-SYNC]: Graphical corruption occurs when windowed G-SYNC+V-Sync is On while running applications in Clone/Duplicate mode. [200628911]

[Notebook]: LVDS-display goes blank upon rebooting the system after driver installation on some systems. [200627952]