Latest Razer Blade Stealth 13 Gaming Ultrabook Launched

Razer introduces its latest model of the Razer Blade Stealth 13 gaming ultrabook powered by the latest 10th generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce 1650 Ti graphics, and a 120Hz display. The Razer Blade Stealth 13 is a lightweight and thin ultrabook with gaming-ready performance, now with a more efficient 16GB of LPDDR4X memory at 3733MHz. Aside from the 120Hz FHD display panel option, the Razer Blade Stealth 13 is also available in a 4K touchscreen display with 100% sRGB colour space thats ideal for creative professionals. The Blade Stealth 13s keyboard features Razer Chroma single-zone RGB lighting along with a precision glass touchpad. The latest model also retains the front-firing speakers with Dolby Atmos and a Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) port that supports 4 lands of PCI-express for various devices including external graphics enclosures like the Razer Core X.
Gotta See FastThe all-new Blade Stealth 13 features the worlds fastest 13.3 display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For creators and touch users, the Blade Stealth 13 is also available in a 4K touch display featuring Gorilla Glass. Every Blade Stealth 13 covers 100% of the sRGB space and comes custom-calibrated from the factory to ensure a vivid, colour-accurate experience whether gaming, creating, or watching.
Gotta Be FastThe latest Razer Blade Stealth 13 is powered by an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU with 4GB of GDDR6. This is paired with an Intel Core i7-1065G7 quad-core processor with clock speeds of up to 3.9Ghz. The 25W processor is a significant step up over the standard 15W variant offering increased performance. The ultrabook also packs 16GB of LPDDR4X memory at 3733MHz
Gotta Go FastThe Blade Stealth 13 has been updated with a new keyboard featuring a full-sized right shift key and half-height directional keys for a faster and more efficient typing experience. Equipped with single-zone Razer Chroma RGB backlighting, the keyboard can be customized to match any of the 16.8 million colours and unique lighting effects available in Razer Synapse 3.
The Blade Stealth 13 remains the worlds most compact gaming laptop available today with a slim 15.3mm thickness and weighs 1.41 kilograms. The all-new Razer Blade Stealth 13 starts at US$1,799.99 MSRP and will be available at Razer.com and partner reseller network on April 21, 2020. Learn more about the latest Razer Blade Stealth 13 gaming ultrabook at Razer.com
Source: Razer.com (Press Release)