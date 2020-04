Latest Razer Blade Stealth 13 Gaming Ultrabook Launched

Gotta See Fast

The all-new Blade Stealth 13 features the world’s fastest 13.3” display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For creators and touch users, the Blade Stealth 13 is also available in a 4K touch display featuring Gorilla Glass . Every Blade Stealth 13 covers 100% of the sRGB space and comes custom-calibrated from the factory to ensure a vivid, colour-accurate experience whether gaming, creating, or watching.The latest Razer Blade Stealth 13 is powered by an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU with 4GB of GDDR6. This is paired with an Intel Core i7-1065G7 quad-core processor with clock speeds of up to 3.9Ghz. The 25W processor is a significant step up over the standard 15W variant offering increased performance. The ultrabook also packs 16GB of LPDDR4X memory at 3733MHzThe Blade Stealth 13 has been updated with a new keyboard featuring a full-sized right shift key and half-height directional keys for a faster and more efficient typing experience. Equipped with single-zone Razer Chroma RGB backlighting, the keyboard can be customized to match any of the 16.8 million colours and unique lighting effects available in Razer Synapse 3 The Blade Stealth 13 remains the world’s most compact gaming laptop available today with a slim 15.3mm thickness and weighs 1.41 kilograms. The all-new Razer Blade Stealth 13 starts at US$1,799.99 MSRP and will be available at Razer.com and partner reseller network on April 21, 2020. Learn more about the latest Razer Blade Stealth 13 gaming ultrabook at Razer.com