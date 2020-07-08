Lenovo Introduces ThinkVision M14t Mobile Monitor

Press Release
Lenovo announced its latest portable monitor, the Lenovo ThinkVision M14t. Weighing at just 698 grams, the ThinkVision M14t mobile monitor provides a 14-inch FHD touchscreen IPS display for users that need more screen real estate on the go. It comes with ten-point touch functionality and 4096 pressure level active pen support for improved productivity and content creation. It uses a USB-C connection thats compatible with USB-C enabled ThinkPad devices and other devices as well.
The ThinkVision M14t offers crisp and accurate visuals with 300 nit brightness capability and impressive viewing angles. It features TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light technology that reduces eye strain. ThinkVision M14ts flexible design lets you work from different angles to suit your style and preference. Furthermore, the M14t has an intuitive on-screen display menu that offers easy access to brightness, contrast, and rotation settings. The portable monitor packs two USB-C ports that can work seamlessly with the Lenovo ThinkPad family of devices and other USB-C enabled devices including tablets and smartphones.
Pricing and Availability
The Lenovo ThinkVision M14t mobile monitor will be available in September 2020, with an expected price starting at US$449.
