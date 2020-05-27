Lenovo Introduces Yoga Duet 7i and IdeaPad Duet 3i

Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i

The Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i will be available by June 2020 at Lenovo.com starting at 1199, includes folio case with keyboard and active pen.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i including the folio case with keyboard will start at 429, expected to be available by June 2020 at Lenovo.com and selected retailers.