Lenovo Introduces Yoga Duet 7i and IdeaPad Duet 3i

Lenovo introduces its latest detachable and smart home devices including the Yoga Duet 7i and IdeaPad Duet 3i Windows 10 detachable devices, both offering performance, portability, and latest technologies. Having similarities with Microsofts Surface devices, the Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i comes with its imaginative Lenovo E-Color Pen while the IdeaPad Duet 3i having a digital pen included making it ideal for multitaskers, students, and creative professionals. Both detachable devices also support LTE.
Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i
The Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i is the brands first-ever Yoga PC with a detachable backlit Bluetooth keyboard. It sports a kickstand that allows for freestyle working mode where you can fold it, lay it flat, use it as a tablet, or like a laptop. The Yoga Duet 7i comes with the latest Intel Wi-Fi 6 solution for fast networking. The Yoga Duet 7i is powered by the latest 10th generation Intel Core processors, up to an Intel Core i7-10510U, available with up to 16GB of DDR4 memory and up to 1TB of fast PCIe SSD storage. The Yoga Duet 7i sports a 13-inch 2K WQHD (2160x1350) touchscreen display with 100% sRGB coverage, 450 nits brightness, and Dolby Vision.
Unlike Microsoft Surfaces type cover that requires a physical connection with the device to work, the Lenovo Yoga Duet 7is Bluetooth keyboard allows the user to use the keyboard remotely from a few feet away. It also comes with a range of smart features including the Alexa Voice service and secure facial login via infrared camera with Windows Hello. The Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i also comes with attention sensing technology from Glance by Mirametrix wherein it can pause videos as you walk away or switch displays with a turn of your head.
The Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i is offered with an optional rechargeable Lenovo E-Color Pen for students and creative professionals offering a pen-to-paper draw and sketch experience. The Lenovo E-Color Pen is ideal with popular design apps such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, and Adobe Illustrator. The Yoga Duet 7i offers up to 10.8 hours of battery life, with up to an average of 20% extended battery life using Lenovo Q-Control Intelligent Cooling. The Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i weighs only 1.16 kilograms, available in Orchid and Slate Grey colours.
The Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i will be available by June 2020 at Lenovo.com starting at 1199, includes folio case with keyboard and active pen.
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i
The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i is the brands new 2-in-1 device with optional LTE connectivity. It packs a 10.3-inch FHD IPS display. It weighs at just 860 grams including the folio, perfect for students and professional on the go. Like the Yoga Duet i7, the IdeaPad Duet 3i also comes with a detachable Bluetooth keyboard. The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i is powered by the latest Intel Pentium processors with up to 8GB memory and up to 128GB of eMMC storage. It has two USB-C ports for fast data-transfer speeds and with up to 9 hours of battery life.
The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i including the folio case with keyboard will start at 429, expected to be available by June 2020 at Lenovo.com and selected retailers.
Source: Lenovo