Lenovo Presents New ThinkPad Laptops Powered by 10th Gen Intel vPro CPUs and AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 CPUs

Lenovo ThinkPad T Series (T14, T14s, and T15)

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 and X13 Yoga

Lenovo ThinkPad L Series (L14, L15, L13, L13 Yoga)

Pricing and Availability

ThinkPad T14 will be available from 2Q 2020, with an expected starting price of US$849.

ThinkPad T14s will be available from 2Q 2020, with an expected starting price of US$1029.

ThinkPad T15 will be available from 2Q 2020, with an expected starting price of US$1079.

ThinkPad X13 will be available from 2Q 2020, with an expected starting price of US$849.

ThinkPad X13 Yoga will be available from 2Q 2020, with an expected starting price of US$1099.

ThinkPad L13 will be available from 2Q 2020, with an expected starting price of US $679.

ThinkPad L13 Yoga will be available from 2Q 2020, with an expected starting price of US$799.

ThinkPad L14 will be available from 2Q 2020, with an expected starting price of US$649.

ThinkPad L15 will be available from 2Q 2020, with an expected starting price of US$649.