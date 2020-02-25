Lenovo Presents New ThinkPad Laptops Powered by 10th Gen Intel vPro CPUs and AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 CPUs

Lenovo announces its updated ThinkPad portfolio: the new ThinkPad T Series, ThinkPad X Series, and ThinkPad L Series featuring the latest Intel and AMD Ryzen mobile processors and other emerging technologies. The new Lenovo ThinkPad features the latest innovations including Modern Standby, Wake on Voice, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, Dolby Audio Speaker, and Dolby Vision. The new ThinkPad laptops will have models powered with either the 10th generation Intel Core vPro processors or the next-generation AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 mobile processors. Hence, Lenovo will be the first to offer laptops powered by the AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 Mobile processors.
Lenovo ThinkPad T Series (T14, T14s, and T15)
The Lenovo ThinkPad T Series is the most successful ThinkPad laptops ever. The new ThinkPad T Series 14 and 15-inch models will be available with Windows 10 Pro and powered by 10th generation Intel Core vPro processors or AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 processors. It will also be sporting modern features including Modern Standby, Wake on Voice, Dolby Audio Speaker System and brighter displays with an optional Dolby Vision. Connectivity options will now include Wi-Fi 6 and CAT 16 WWAN.
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 and X13 Yoga
The Lenovo ThinkPad X Series mimic the features of the ThinkPad T Series but in a more compact and portable package. The ThinkPad X13 and X13 Yoga can be configured with an FHD 500 nit PrivacyGuard ePrivacy display. The ThinkPad X13 Yoga includes Dolby Audio Speaker System and an option for a vivid UHD OLED display with Dolby Vision. ThinkPad X13 Yoga is powered by the 10th generation Intel vPro processors while the ThinkPad X13 is available with 10th Gen Intel Core vPro processors and AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 Mobile processors.
Lenovo ThinkPad L Series (L14, L15, L13, L13 Yoga)
The Lenovo ThinkPad L Series offers the latest innovations at a better value. Redesigned to be thinner and lighter than the previous generation, the latest ThinkPad L Series is perfect for users that need to be efficient. The L Series comes with Wi-Fi 6 and CAT 9 WWAN for reliable connection speeds for seamless cloud-based collaboration. The ThinkPad L14 and L15 feature Dolby Audio and Windows 10 Pro with the convenience of a fingerprint reader that supports Windows Hello. The Lenovo ThinkPad L14 and L15 are available with either the 10th generation Intel Core vPro processors or AMD Ryzen PRO 4000 mobile processors.
Pricing and Availability
ThinkPad T14 will be available from 2Q 2020, with an expected starting price of US$849.
ThinkPad T14s will be available from 2Q 2020, with an expected starting price of US$1029.
ThinkPad T15 will be available from 2Q 2020, with an expected starting price of US$1079.
ThinkPad X13 will be available from 2Q 2020, with an expected starting price of US$849.
ThinkPad X13 Yoga will be available from 2Q 2020, with an expected starting price of US$1099.
ThinkPad L13 will be available from 2Q 2020, with an expected starting price of US $679.
ThinkPad L13 Yoga will be available from 2Q 2020, with an expected starting price of US$799.
ThinkPad L14 will be available from 2Q 2020, with an expected starting price of US$649.
ThinkPad L15 will be available from 2Q 2020, with an expected starting price of US$649.
Article Source: Lenovo Newsroom