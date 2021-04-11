Lenovo's Legion Radeon RX 6900 XT Graphics Card Pictured
Lenovo is seemingly planning to enter the consumer graphics card market with their Legion-brand AMD Radeon graphics cards. Legion is the gaming division of Lenovo, currently putting out pre-built desktops, gaming laptops, gaming monitors, and gaming peripherals. Pictures of the Lenovo Legion Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card sporting a custom PCB and cooler design have been sighted online. It sports a massive triple-fan cooler that appears to be 3-slot thick. The graphics card also sports RGB lighting on the sides and backplate. The cooler has a similar look with the AMD Radeon VII reference model graphics card but with a few additions. The Legion Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card does have some unique physical characteristics over the Radeon VII such as the backplate with an RGB-lit Legion logo.
The photos of the engineering sample of the Legion Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card have been leaked on Weibo, a China-based social media platform.
There is no information if Lenovo plans to sell their Radeon graphics cards separately or as graphics card options in one of their Legion gaming desktops.
