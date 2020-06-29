Lexar Announces Hades RGB and Hades OC Gaming Memory

Lexar is proud to announce the new HADES product line of gaming memory products and is the brands official introduction into the gaming memory market. The new Lexar HADES RGB DDR4 3600/3200 Desktop Memory is for gamers looking for next-level performance and an enhanced gaming experience with customizable RGB lighting. The Lexar HADES OC DDR4 3600/3200 Desktop Memory is the perfect upgrade for gamers and content creators who want optimized performance and a next-level gaming experience or for intensive workloads.
Both are designed with a sleek aluminium heat spreader to keep your system cool and steady, so you can operate smoothly when you are running your games, software and intensive workloads. The HADES OC DDR4 and HADES RGB DDR4 are compatible with the latest Intel XMP 2.0 and AMD Ryzen to optimize and improve your overall PC and gaming experience.
Lexar HADES RGB
The Lexar HADES RGB DDR4 overclocked memory allows you to level up your gaming experience without slow-downs. And with its RGB lighting effects, the HADES RGB DDR4 memory enhances your gameplay with vibrant colours of RGB lighting effects. The RGB customization creates a lively atmosphere rendering your gameplay more realistic and adds a touch of style to your gaming setups. It also features Lexar RGB Sync, a powerful lighting control software which allows you to customize and synchronize your lighting effects by setting colour, intensity, and speed while allowing you to save your lighting effects for later use. The Lexar HADES RGB DDR4 3600/3200 is also compatible with ASUS Aura Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0, MSI Mystic Light Sync, ASRock Polychrome SYNC.
Lexar HADES OC
With the Lexar HADES OC DDR4 overclocked memory, you can speed up your gameplay and level up your gaming experience with a quicker response time. For content creators, whether you are operating speed-demanding apps, processing massive workloads, or editing videos, HADES OC DDR4 will accelerate your desktop performance with ease.
Pricing
Lexar HADES RGB DDR4 3600/3200 Desktop Memory is available exclusively at Amazon at an MSRP of $103.99 (16GB Kit (8GBx2) - 3200), $199.99 (32GB Kit (16GBx2) - 3200), $109.99 (16GB Kit (8GBx2) - 3600), $216.99 (32GB Kit (16GBx2) - 3600).
Lexar HADES OC DDR4 3600/3200 Desktop Memory is available exclusively at Amazon at an MSRP of $97.99 (16GB Kit (8GBx2) - 3600), $209.99 (32GB Kit (16GBx2) - 3600).