Lexar Announces Hades RGB and Hades OC Gaming Memory

Lexar HADES RGB

Lexar HADES OC

The Lexar HADES RGB DDR4 overclocked memory allows you to level up your gaming experience without slow-downs. And with its RGB lighting effects, the HADES RGB DDR4 memory enhances your gameplay with vibrant colours of RGB lighting effects. The RGB customization creates a lively atmosphere rendering your gameplay more realistic and adds a touch of style to your gaming setups. It also features Lexar RGB Sync, a powerful lighting control software which allows you to customize and synchronize your lighting effects by setting colour, intensity, and speed while allowing you to save your lighting effects for later use. The Lexar HADES RGB DDR4 3600/3200 is also compatible with ASUS Aura Sync , GIGABYTE RGB Fusion 2.0, MSI Mystic Light Sync, ASRock Polychrome SYNC.With the Lexar HADES OC DDR4 overclocked memory, you can speed up your gameplay and level up your gaming experience with a quicker response time. For content creators, whether you are operating speed-demanding apps, processing massive workloads, or editing videos, HADES OC DDR4 will accelerate your desktop performance with ease.Lexar HADES RGB DDR4 3600/3200 Desktop Memory is available exclusively at Amazon at an MSRP of $103.99 (16GB Kit (8GBx2) - 3200), $199.99 (32GB Kit (16GBx2) - 3200), $109.99 (16GB Kit (8GBx2) - 3600), $216.99 (32GB Kit (16GBx2) - 3600).Lexar HADES OC DDR4 3600/3200 Desktop Memory is available exclusively at Amazon at an MSRP of $97.99 (16GB Kit (8GBx2) - 3600), $209.99 (32GB Kit (16GBx2) - 3600).