Lexar Announces New NM620 NVMe SSD

We are excited to announce the new Lexar® NM620 M.2 2280 PCIe Gen3x4 NVMe SSD to our family line of SSD products. With speeds of up to 3300MB/s read, it is the perfect solution for creators and gamers who want to speed up their workflow. The impressive heat dissipation allows you to complete your workflow smoothly," said Joel Boquiren, General Manager of Lexar.

Capacity: 256GB, 512GB, 1TBForm Factor: M.2 2280Interface: PCIe Gen3x4Speed:Lexar NM620 256GB:Sequential read up to 3000MB/s readSequential write up to 1300MB/sIOPS up to 92/240KLexar NM620 512GBSequential read up to 3300MB/s readSequential write up to 2400MB/sIOPS up to 200/256KLexar NM620 1TBSequential read up to 3300MB/s readSequential write up to 3000MB/sIOPS up to 300/256KThe Lexar NM620 M.2 2280 PCle Gen3x4 NVMe SSD is available this month for purchase online at an MSRP of $89.99 USD (512GB), $159.99 USD (1TB). Now available for pre-order in the United States on Amazon and B&H Learn more about the Lexar NM620 at Lexar.com