Lexar Announces New NM620 NVMe SSD

Lexar is proud to announce the new NM620 M.2 2280 PCle Gen3x4 NVMe SSD. The Lexar NM620 is designed for gamers and content creators with its superior speeds to handle intensive workloads. Using the PCIe Gen3x4 interface and NVMe 1.4 protocol, the NM620 delivers speeds of up to 3300MB/s read and 3000MB/s write. The NM620 provides impressive performances for demanding gaming and workstation experiences.
For added efficiency, its reduced power consumption and cooler operation makes the battery life last longer than a traditional hard drive making it also ideal for laptops and ultrabooks. It uses the M.2 2280 form-factor, available in a selection of capacities including 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The Lexar NM620 is backed with a 5-year warranty.
We are excited to announce the new Lexar® NM620 M.2 2280 PCIe Gen3x4 NVMe SSD to our family line of SSD products. With speeds of up to 3300MB/s read, it is the perfect solution for creators and gamers who want to speed up their workflow. The impressive heat dissipation allows you to complete your workflow smoothly," said Joel Boquiren, General Manager of Lexar.
Quick Specifications
Capacity: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Form Factor: M.2 2280
Interface: PCIe Gen3x4
Speed:
Lexar NM620 256GB:
Sequential read up to 3000MB/s read
Sequential write up to 1300MB/s
IOPS up to 92/240K
Lexar NM620 512GB
Sequential read up to 3300MB/s read
Sequential write up to 2400MB/s
IOPS up to 200/256K
Lexar NM620 1TB
Sequential read up to 3300MB/s read
Sequential write up to 3000MB/s
IOPS up to 300/256K
Pricing and Availability
The Lexar NM620 M.2 2280 PCle Gen3x4 NVMe SSD is available this month for purchase online at an MSRP of $89.99 USD (512GB), $159.99 USD (1TB). Now available for pre-order in the United States on Amazon and B&H.
Learn more about the Lexar NM620 at Lexar.com.