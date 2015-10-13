Lexar Announces New NQ100 Series SSD

Lexar announces the new NQ100 Series 2.5-inch SATA solid-state drive. The NQ100 solid-state drive is an easy upgrade for users looking to improve the performance of their laptop or desktop computers. Boasting read speeds of up to 550MB/s, the Lexar NQ100 SSD will refresh your laptop or PC for a faster experience. The NQ100 SSD is also shock and vibration resistant, making it more reliable and durable than a typical hard drive. It is also cooler, quieter, and more energy-efficient than a traditional hard disk drive (HDD).
Lexar is dedicated to expanding our SSD portfolio and continues to offer high-quality solid-state drives for various computing needs. The new Lexar NQ100 SSD provides customers with an easy yet cost-effective way to boost PC performance, and with capacity options ranging from 240GB-960GB, users can easily expand storage for their content-driven lifestyles, said Joel Boquiren, General Manager of Lexar.
Lexar NQ100 SSD Specifications
Colour: Grey
Capacity: 240GB, 480GB, 960GB
Interface: SATA III 6Gbps
Speed: Sequential Read up to 550MB/s
Operating Temperature: 0°C to 70°C
Storage Temperature: -40°C to 85°C
Shock Resistance: 1500G, duration 0.5ms, Half Sine Wave
TBW: 120GB: 84TB, 240GB: 168TB, 480GB: 336TB
Weight: 34 grams
Colour: Grey
Capacity: 240GB, 480GB, 960GB
Interface: SATA III 6Gbps
Speed: Sequential Read up to 550MB/s
Operating Temperature: 0°C to 70°C
Storage Temperature: -40°C to 85°C
Shock Resistance: 1500G, duration 0.5ms, Half Sine Wave
TBW: 120GB: 84TB, 240GB: 168TB, 480GB: 336TB
Weight: 34 grams
Pricing and Availability
The Lexar NQ100 SSD is available this month for purchase online at an MSRP of $36.99 USD (240GB), $65.99 USD (480GB) with 960GB to be announced at a future date. Learn more about the NQ100 Series SSD at Lexar.com.