Lexar Announces New NQ100 Series SSD

Lexar is dedicated to expanding our SSD portfolio and continues to offer high-quality solid-state drives for various computing needs. The new Lexar NQ100 SSD provides customers with an easy yet cost-effective way to boost PC performance, and with capacity options ranging from 240GB-960GB, users can easily expand storage for their content-driven lifestyles, said Joel Boquiren, General Manager of Lexar.

Lexar NQ100 SSD Specifications

Colour: Grey

Capacity: 240GB, 480GB, 960GB

Interface: SATA III 6Gbps

Speed: Sequential Read up to 550MB/s

Operating Temperature: 0°C to 70°C

Storage Temperature: -40°C to 85°C

Shock Resistance: 1500G, duration 0.5ms, Half Sine Wave

TBW: 120GB: 84TB, 240GB: 168TB, 480GB: 336TB

Weight: 34 grams