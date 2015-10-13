Lexar Announces New PLAY microSDXC Memory Card

Lexar announces the new PLAY microSDXC UHS-I memory card thats specially designed for portable gaming devices as well as smartphones and tablets. The Lexar PLAY offers fast data transfer speeds of up to 150MB/s and fast A1 or A2-rated performance for quick game loading times. Available in capacities of up to 1TB, the Lexar PLAY enables you to store a large library of games, more photos, videos, music, and others.
The Lexar PLAY microSDXC Card is the perfect solution for gamers looking to take their game to the next level. It is compatible with the Nintendo Switch and other portable gaming devices including phones and tablets. With capacity options up to 1TB, you can continue to game without running out of storage space, said Joel Boquiren, General Manager of Lexar.
Key Features
Compatible with portable gaming devices, smartphones, and tablets
Fast transfer speeds for quick loading time with up to 150MB/s read
Store more videos, movies, games, music, and your favourite content with a large capacity of up to 1TB
Quickly captures, plays back, and transfers 1080p Full-HD video
Loads apps faster with A1 or A2-rated performance
Five-year lifetime warranty
Pricing and Availability
The Lexar PLAY microSDXC UHS-I card is available this month for purchase online at an MSRP of $21.99 USD (128GB), $45.99 USD (256GB), $94.99 USD (512GB), and $249.99 USD (1TB). Learn more about the Lexar PLAY microSDXC at Lexar.com.