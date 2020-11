Lexar Announces New PLAY microSDXC Memory Card

“The Lexar PLAY microSDXC Card is the perfect solution for gamers looking to take their game to the next level. It is compatible with the Nintendo Switch and other portable gaming devices including phones and tablets. With capacity options up to 1TB, you can continue to game without running out of storage space,” said Joel Boquiren, General Manager of Lexar.

Compatible with portable gaming devices, smartphones, and tabletsFast transfer speeds for quick loading time with up to 150MB/s readStore more videos, movies, games, music, and your favourite content with a large capacity of up to 1TBQuickly captures, plays back, and transfers 1080p Full-HD videoLoads apps faster with A1 or A2-rated performanceFive-year lifetime warrantyThe Lexar PLAY microSDXC UHS-I card is available this month for purchase online at an MSRP of $21.99 USD (128GB), $45.99 USD (256GB), $94.99 USD (512GB), and $249.99 USD (1TB). Learn more about the Lexar PLAY microSDXC at Lexar.com