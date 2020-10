Lexar Announces New Professional 1066x microSD UHS-I Card SILVER Series

Lexar Professional 1066x microSD Features

Professional-level performance for action cameras, drones, or Android smartphonesLeverages UHS-I technology to deliver read speeds up to 160MB/s (1066x)Quickly capture high-quality images and extended lengths of Full-HD and 4K UHD2 with write speeds up to 120MB/sLoad apps quicker with blazing A2 speedHigh-capacity options up to 512GBDesigned for durability in harsh conditionsIncludes SD adapter10-year limited warranty for card and one-year limited warranty for the adapterThe Lexar Professional 1066x microSDHC/microSDXC UHS-I cards SILVER Series is available this month for purchase online at an MSRP of $19.99 USD (64GB), $34.99 USD (128GB), and $59.99 USD (256GB) with 32GB and 512GB to be announced at a future date. Now available at Amazon