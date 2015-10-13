Lexar Announces New Professional 1066x microSD UHS-I Card SILVER Series

Lexar announced the Lexar Professional 1066x microSDHC/microSDXC Cards SILVER Series. Designed for your action cameras, drones, and Android smartphones, the Lexar Professional 1066x microSD card SILVER Series lets you quickly capture and transfer high-quality photos, including Full-HD and 4K UHD video with speeds up to 160MB/s read, and up to 120MB/s write. The Professional 1066x microSD card is UHS Speed Class 3 (U3), Video Speed Class 30 (V30), and Application Performance Class 2 (A2) rated for high-speed performance. This card gives you the speed and storage you need to capture more adventures on the go.
Lexar Professional 1066x microSD FeaturesProfessional-level performance for action cameras, drones, or Android smartphones
Leverages UHS-I technology to deliver read speeds up to 160MB/s (1066x)
Quickly capture high-quality images and extended lengths of Full-HD and 4K UHD2 with write speeds up to 120MB/s
Load apps quicker with blazing A2 speed
High-capacity options up to 512GB
Designed for durability in harsh conditions
Includes SD adapter
10-year limited warranty for card and one-year limited warranty for the adapter
Pricing and Availability
The Lexar Professional 1066x microSDHC/microSDXC UHS-I cards SILVER Series is available this month for purchase online at an MSRP of $19.99 USD (64GB), $34.99 USD (128GB), and $59.99 USD (256GB) with 32GB and 512GB to be announced at a future date. Now available at Amazon