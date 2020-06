Lexar Announces New SL200 Portable Solid-State Drive

Key Features

SSD-level performance – with speeds up to 550MB/s read and 400MB/s writeSleek, slimline styling with a premium finishDurable, portable design—resists harsh temperatures and vibrationIncludes an advanced security solution with 256-bit AES encryptionFeatures a USB Type-C port. Includes a USB Type-C to USB Type-C and USB Type-C to standard USB Type-A cableThree-year limited warrantyThe Lexar SL200 Portable SSD is available this month at an MSRP of $89.99 USD (512 GB) and $159.99 USD (1TB). Learn more about the Lexar SL200 Portable SSD at Lexar.com