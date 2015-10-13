Lexar Announces New SL200 Portable Solid-State Drive

Lexar announces the new SL200 portable solid-state drive capable of speeds of up to 500MB/s read and up to 400MB/s write, available in up to 2TB capacity. The Lexar SL200 uses USB 3.1 Type-C connectivity but also comes with a Type-C to Type-A USB cable to support a wide range of devices including laptops and desktops. It comes in a sleek and durable protective casing that is shock-resistant, drop-resistant, and vibration-resistant. Aside from superb durability, the Lexar SL200 comes with an advanced security solution with 256-bit AES encryption to keep your data safe. The Lexar SL200 is now available in 512GB and 1TB capacities, a 2TB capacity will be available on a later date.
Key FeaturesSSD-level performance with speeds up to 550MB/s read and 400MB/s write
Sleek, slimline styling with a premium finish
Durable, portable designresists harsh temperatures and vibration
Includes an advanced security solution with 256-bit AES encryption
Features a USB Type-C port. Includes a USB Type-C to USB Type-C and USB Type-C to standard USB Type-A cable
Three-year limited warranty
The Lexar SL200 Portable SSD is available this month at an MSRP of $89.99 USD (512 GB) and $159.99 USD (1TB). Learn more about the Lexar SL200 Portable SSD at Lexar.com
Source: Lexar