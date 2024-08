Lexar Announces PLAY 2280 PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD Designed for the PlayStation 5 Console

Designed to match and enhance your PS5 gaming experience.Tested and approved storage for your PS5 console. Let's you play directly from the drive - no need to transfer or delete games from your console.Built with a stylish heatsink optimized for PS5 to maintain peak performance and power efficiency.Rugged bumper for added protection on the go.Endurance up to 6400 TBWThe Lexar PLAY 2280 PCIe 4.0 SSD can also be used for PC gaming. It features HMB and SLC Dynamic cache which deliver improved performance, accelerated data access speeds, and enhanced overall responsiveness when used with a PC.The Lexar Play 2280 SSD is compatible with the PS5, laptops and desktop computers. The 4TB model is available now for an MSRP of $379.99. The 2TB and 8TB will be available in Q4, 2024. Now available on Amazon and Amazon UK