Lexar Announces PLAY 2280 PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD Designed for the PlayStation 5 Console

Lexar is excited to announce the PLAY 2280 PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD. Delivering blazing performance of 7400MB/s max read and 6500MB/s max write this SSD is made to live up to hardcore gamers demands, ensuring reduced load times and seamless gameplay. Tested and approved for the PS5, this drive provides additional storage and allows gamers to play directly from the drive, so they dont need to transfer or delete files from their consoles. The included heatsink, optimized for PS5, allows the console to maintain peak performance and power efficiency. With capacity up to 8TB, users can store about 150+ AAA games and an endurance rating of 6400 TBW offers assurance about the drives stability.
Features
Designed to match and enhance your PS5 gaming experience.
Tested and approved storage for your PS5 console. Let's you play directly from the drive - no need to transfer or delete games from your console.
Built with a stylish heatsink optimized for PS5 to maintain peak performance and power efficiency.
Rugged bumper for added protection on the go.
Endurance up to 6400 TBW
The Lexar PLAY 2280 PCIe 4.0 SSD can also be used for PC gaming. It features HMB and SLC Dynamic cache which deliver improved performance, accelerated data access speeds, and enhanced overall responsiveness when used with a PC.
Pricing and Availability
The Lexar Play 2280 SSD is compatible with the PS5, laptops and desktop computers. The 4TB model is available now for an MSRP of $379.99. The 2TB and 8TB will be available in Q4, 2024. Now available on Amazon and Amazon UK.