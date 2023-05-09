Lexar Announces Professional Go Portable SSD with Hub

The Professional Go Portable SSD with Hub makes it easy for content creators and other professionals to put together a convenient, professional mobile filmmaking rig, said Joey Lopez, Director of Marketing. "With superior performance and incredible portability, it empowers users to freely follow their creative pursuits."

Ultra-compact for spontaneous creativity anytime, anywhereThe portable SSD and hub offer users the ultimate flexibility to customize their setupCaptures brilliant Apple ProRes 4K 60 FPS footageWireless plug-and-play USB Type-C connector lets users omit cumbersome cablesBlazing-fast performance of 1050MB/s read and 1000MB/s write* for seamless 4K recording, no dropped frames, and swift backupsDust- and water-resistant (rated IP65); drop-resistant up to 1 meterThe Lexar Professional Go Portable SSD, which is about the size of a thumb, is available in up to 2TB to store more high-res photos and videos. It offers USB 3.2 Gen 2 performance of 1050MB/s read, and 1000MB/s write to capture stunning video and speed through backups and post-production work. It also features an IP65 rating for dust- and water-resistance so users can use it confidently in wherever their creativity takes them.For longer shoots, or to add peripherals to their setup, creators can use the SSD and hub combination. The hub has four USB Type-C ports where users can plug in lighting, a microphone, a power bank, and more. It also comes with adapters and cables, giving users maximum flexibility to customize their setup to suit the shoot.The Lexar Professional Go Portable SSD and Hub will be available at an MSRP of $239.99 for 1TB and at an MSRP of $349.99 for 2TB. Customers can also purchase the Professional Go Portable SSD individually for an MSRP of $189.99 for 1TB and $299.99 for 2TB. Both the portable SSD and the Hub come in black and silver, depending on the retailer. Now available on Amazon US and Amazon UK To learn more, visit the links below.