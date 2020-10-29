Lexar Announces the Professional-series NM800 PCIe Gen4x4 NVMe SSD

- Superior speed PCIe Gen4x4 interface: 7400MB/s read and 5800MB/s write1  NVMe 1.4, with M.2 2280 form factor

- Get 12.7x the speed of a SATA-based SSD[3]

- Designed for hardcore gamers and creative professionals

- Features LDPC (Low-Density Parity Check)

- Shock and vibration resistant with no moving parts[2]

- Designed with heat dissipation label that keeps your computer cool

- Five-year limited warranty

, a leading global brand of flash memory solutions, is proud to announce the new. It is designed for hardcore gamers and creative professionals looking for superior speed in their workstations and gaming consoles.The Lexar Professional NM800 M.2 2280 NVMe SSD provides maximum SSD performance that puts you in the computing fast lane with speeds up to 7400MB/s read and 5800MB/s write[1], which is 12.7x the speed of SATA-based SSDs3. It is also supported by the PCIe Gen4x4 NVMe 1.4 technology standard and backward compatible with PCIe 3.0, adding versatility to your professional workflow.Developed with the 12nm controller, the Professional NM800 SSD produces low power consumption for longer battery life and a better user experience.Unlike traditional hard disk drives, the NM800 SSD has no moving parts so it is built to last. On top of that, its also shock and vibration resistant[2], making it one robust and reliable SSD.Lexar is committed to providing better memory solutions. We are excited to announce the new Lexar® Professional NM800 M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4x4 NVMe SSD to our family line of SSD products. With speeds of up to 7400MB/s read, it is a top choice for content creators and gamers who want to unleash max SSD performance for next-level computing." said Joel Boquiren, General Manager of Lexar.Lexar Professional NM800 M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4x4 NVMe SSD is available this month in the United Kingdom for purchase online (including via the Lexar Homepage @ Amazon ) at an MSRP of £89.99 (512GB), £159.99 (1TB). The NM800 SSD will be available in the U.S. in Q1, 2022.All Lexar product designs undergo extensive testing in the Lexar Quality Labs, facilities with more than 1,100 digital devices, to ensure performance, quality, compatibility, and reliability. For more information visit www.lexar.com