Lexar Introduces THOR OC DDR5 and DDR4 Desktop Memory

Lexar is excited to announce THOR OC DDR5 Desktop Memory which delivers up to 6000MT/s with timing as low as CL32 for a truly next-gen experience. Featuring a complete redesign that pays homage to Thors hammer, this memory also boasts a durable, solid aluminium heatsink that more than stands up to the challenges of overclocking by providing superior heat dissipation.
Lexar THOR OC DDR5 Desktop Memory delivers up to 6000MT/s with timing as low as CL32 for a truly next-gen experience. It features a low-profile form factor that is perfect for compact PC builds. It also supports Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO overclocking and is compatible with most DDR5 motherboards. Lexar THOR OC DDR5 Desktop Memorys on-die Error Correction Code (ECC) offers improved stability and reliability while its onboard Power Management IC (PMIC) enhances power efficiency.
For users sporting using the older DDR4 memory platform, the Lexar THOR OC DDR4 Desktop Memory offers 3200MT/s performance with timings of CL16 and is designed for PC enthusiasts and extreme gamers. It has an aluminium heat spreader with a winged design to keep systems running cool and is compatible with INTEL XMP 2.0 and AMD Ryzen.
Lexar THOR OC DDR5 Desktop Memory
Up to 6000MT/s with timing as low as CL32
Durable, heatsink in solid aluminium for superior heat dissipation
Low-profile form factor is perfect for compact PC builds
On-die ECC and PMIC for improved stability, reliability, and efficiency
Supports Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO overclocking and is compatible with mainstream DDR5 motherboards
Lifetime limited warranty
Lexar THOR OC DDR4 Desktop Memory
High-speed DDR4 memory improves performance 3200MT/s
Features an aluminium heat-spreader for highly efficient heat dissipation
Accelerate your PC performance for multitasking
Pricing and Availability
The Lexar THOR OC DDR5 Memory and Lexar THOR OC DDR4 Memory are available at partner resellers including Amazon US and Amazon UK, see pricing below.
Lexar THOR OC DDR5 Memory 32GB (2x16GB) 5600MT/s: $92.99 on Amazon US, £75.99 on Amazon UK
Lexar THOR OC DDR5 Memory 32GB (2x16GB) 6000MT/s: $104.99 on Amazon US, £81.99 on Amazon UK
Lexar THOR OC DDR4 Memory 16GB (2x8GB) 3200MT/s: $38.99 on Amazon US, £36.97 on Amazon UK
Lexar THOR OC DDR4 Memory 32GB (2x16GB) 3200MT/s: $64.99 on Amazon US, £63.13 on Amazon UK