Lexar Introduces THOR OC DDR5 and DDR4 Desktop Memory

Lexar THOR OC DDR4 Lexar THOR OC DDR4

For users sporting using the older DDR4 memory platform, the Lexar THOR OC DDR4 Desktop Memory offers 3200MT/s performance with timings of CL16 and is designed for PC enthusiasts and extreme gamers. It has an aluminium heat spreader with a winged design to keep systems running cool and is compatible with INTEL XMP 2.0 and AMD Ryzen.Up to 6000MT/s with timing as low as CL32Durable, heatsink in solid aluminium for superior heat dissipationLow-profile form factor is perfect for compact PC buildsOn-die ECC and PMIC for improved stability, reliability, and efficiencySupports Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO™ overclocking and is compatible with mainstream DDR5 motherboardsLifetime limited warrantyHigh-speed DDR4 memory improves performance – 3200MT/sFeatures an aluminium heat-spreader for highly efficient heat dissipationAccelerate your PC performance for multitaskingThe Lexar THOR OC DDR5 Memory and Lexar THOR OC DDR4 Memory are available at partner resellers including Amazon US and Amazon UK, see pricing below.Lexar THOR OC DDR5 Memory 32GB (2x16GB) 5600MT/s: $92.99 on Amazon US , £75.99 on Amazon UK Lexar THOR OC DDR5 Memory 32GB (2x16GB) 6000MT/s: $104.99 on Amazon US , £81.99 on Amazon UK Lexar THOR OC DDR4 Memory 16GB (2x8GB) 3200MT/s: $38.99 on Amazon US , £36.97 on Amazon UK Lexar THOR OC DDR4 Memory 32GB (2x16GB) 3200MT/s: $64.99 on Amazon US , £63.13 on Amazon UK