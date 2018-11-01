Lexar Professional CFexpress Type A Card GOLD Series 320GB Launched

We are excited to announce the Lexar Professional CFexpress Type A Card GOLD Series in the 320GB capacity. And, with the Lexar Professional CFexpress Type A / SD USB 3.2 Gen 2 Reader included, professionals can expect top performance and speed up their workflow from capture to transfer and editing," said Joel Boquiren, General Manager of Lexar.

- For photographers and videographers who demand superior performance with transfer speeds of up to 900MB/s1 read- Transfer speeds up to 900MB/s read, 800MB/s write, and minimum write speed of 700MB/s1- Large capacity of 320GB for professionals with demanding workloads on the go- Bundled with the Lexar® Professional CFexpress Type A / SD USB 3.2 Gen 2 Reader for seamless workflow4- Smooth and high-speed capture of high-quality images and 8K and 4K 120FPS video- Rated Video Performance Guarantee 400 (VPG 400)- Lifetime limited warrantyWith read speeds of up to 900MB/s1 and write speeds of up to 800MB/s1, Lexar® Professional CFexpress Type A Card GOLD Series 320GB is designed to seamlessly capture high-resolution images and cinema-quality 8K video. It is also ideal for professionals who need to handle demanding workflow on the go.Also, the Lexar Professional CFexpress Type A Card GOLD Series 320GB allows professional creators to get back to business without having to constantly switch cards. And for added peace of mind, the card is also rated Video Performance Guarantee 400 (VPG 400) meeting a minimum write speed of 700MB/s so your content is captured seamlessly without dropping a frame.With superior performance to capture cinema-quality video, the Lexar CFexpress Type A Card Gold Series in 320GB delivers the rugged durability you need to protect from temperature, shock, and vibration allowing you to capture more adventures and store valuable data in a variety of elements.Lexar Professional CFexpress Type A Card GOLD Series 320GB with Lexar Professional CFexpress Type A/SD Card Reader bundle is available now for purchase online at an MSRP of US$699.99.Now available on Amazon . Check out the Lexar Store on Amazon UK