Lexar Professional CFexpress Type A Card GOLD Series Offers Up to 900MB/s Speeds

Available in capacities up to 160GB, capture more high-quality images and cinema-quality 8K video without needing to constantly swap cards. The Lexar® Professional CFexpress™ Type A Card GOLD Series also features a rugged design, providing the durability you need to protect from temperature, shock and vibration. It is also backed by a lifetime limited warranty.Coupled with the new Lexar Professional CFexpress Type A/SD Card Reader, experience simultaneous high-speed transfers of CFexpress Type A and SD UHS-II memory cards4, with high-speed 10Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 2) transfer speeds. Featuring a lightweight metal design, users can fit the reader into their pocket or bag with ease to transfer data on the go. With a complete workflow solution for capturing and transferring content on the go, content creators can streamline their workflow from field to post-production with ease.Lexar Professional CFexpress Type A Card GOLD Series and Lexar Professional CFexpress Type A/SD Card Reader are available now for purchase online at an MSRP of $199.99 (80GB) and $399.99 (160GB). Now available on Amazon