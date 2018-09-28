Lexar Professional CFexpress Type A Card GOLD Series Offers Up to 900MB/s Speeds

Lexar is excited to announce the new Lexar® Professional CFexpress Type A Card GOLD Series and Lexar® Professional CFexpress Type A/SD Card Reader. With superior performance and read speed up to 900MB/s, write speed up to 800MB/s and minimum write speed of 700MB/s the Lexar CFexpress Type A Card GOLD Series is for professional creators who want to capture high-resolution images and cinema-quality 8K video with ease. And, with Video Performance Grade 400 (VPG 400), this ensures stable video recording at a minimum of 400 MB/s, giving creators peace of mind so they never miss a frame.
Available in capacities up to 160GB, capture more high-quality images and cinema-quality 8K video without needing to constantly swap cards. The Lexar® Professional CFexpress Type A Card GOLD Series also features a rugged design, providing the durability you need to protect from temperature, shock and vibration. It is also backed by a lifetime limited warranty.
Coupled with the new Lexar Professional CFexpress Type A/SD Card Reader, experience simultaneous high-speed transfers of CFexpress Type A and SD UHS-II memory cards4, with high-speed 10Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 2) transfer speeds. Featuring a lightweight metal design, users can fit the reader into their pocket or bag with ease to transfer data on the go. With a complete workflow solution for capturing and transferring content on the go, content creators can streamline their workflow from field to post-production with ease.
Pricing and Availability
Lexar Professional CFexpress Type A Card GOLD Series and Lexar Professional CFexpress Type A/SD Card Reader are available now for purchase online at an MSRP of $199.99 (80GB) and $399.99 (160GB). Now available on Amazon.