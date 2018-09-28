Lexar Professional NM800PRO PCIe Gen4x4 NVMe SSD Launched

Lexar Professional NM800PRO Features

Lexar Professional NM800PRO with Heatsink Features

Next-Gen PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD Technology with cooling Heatsink-compatible with PlayStation 5 and PCs.

Integrated Heatsink reduces heat for better performance and power efficiency to level up your gaming experience. Able to reduce temperatures by up to 30%.

Unparalleled speed PCIe Gen4 x4 interface: 7500 MB/s read and 6500 MB/s write - NVMe 1.4

Leverages the latest 12 nm controller providing lower power consumption and longer battery life.

Large capacity options up to 2 TB

Designed for hardcore gamers, professionals, and creators

Shock and vibration resistant with no moving parts

The Lexar Professional NM800 M.2 2280 NVMe SSD provides maximum SSD performance that puts you in the computing fast lane with speeds up to 7500 MB/s read and 6500 MB/s write. With blazing-fast performance, the Lexar NM800 PRO SSD leverages the 12 nm controller to produce lower power consumption and longer battery life for all your high-performance computing needs. Unlike traditional hard disk drives, the Lexar NM800PRO SSD has no moving parts, so it is built to last. On top of that, it is also shock and vibration resistant, making it one robust and reliable SSD.Powered by PCIe Gen4 x4 NVMe 1.4 technology standard and also backward compatible with PCIe 3.0, you can experience 2x faster speeds than PCIe 3.0 SSDs and up to 12x faster than SATA SSD.For gamers looking to take their game to the next level, the NM800 PRO is also available in a heatsink model. The Lexar Professional NM800 PRO with Heatsink NVMe SSD features an integrated Heatsink and heatspreader label to effectively maintain speed, power efficiency, and thermal control for sustained high-performance when playing on PlayStation 5 and PCs. In addition, with up to 2 TB capacity, store and play more of your favorite games so you never run out of room.The Lexar Professional NM800 NVMe SSD is now available in the United States via Amazon and Adorama , see pricing below. Lexar Professional NM800 PRO (512GB, 1TB, 2TB): $99.99 | $169.99 | $279.99 Lexar Professional NM800 PRO with Heatsink (512GB, 1TB, 2TB): $109.99 | $179.99 | $299.99