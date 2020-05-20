Lexar's Professional NM700 NVMe SSD Broadens Their Flash Storage Range

- High-speed PCIe Gen3x4 interface: 3500MB/s read and 2000MB/s write[1] - NVMe

- M.2 2280 form factor

- Get 6.5x the speed of a SATA-based SSD[2]

- Ideal for high-intensive users

- 3D NAND

- Features LDPC (Low-Density Parity Check)

- Shock and vibration resistant with no moving parts

- Five-year limited warranty

, a leading global brand of flash memory solutions, today announced the newto its family line of SSD products.As the need for faster performance and uninterrupted application experiences increases, Lexar has developed a solution to keep videographers, photographers, and designers in the drivers seat with speeds of up 3500MB/s read, and 2000MB/s write. The NM700 is supported by PCIe Gen3x4 NVMe and built with 3D NAND flash for higher capacity and more efficiency without unnecessary slowdowns."The Lexar Professional NM700 allows our high-intensive users to experience improved performance with speeds that will keep them in front of any task. This new SSD solidifies our commitment to improving our SSD portfolio and meets the demands of our customers needs," said Joel Boquiren, Director of Global Marketing.Lexar Professional NM700 M.2 2280 PCIe Gen3x4 NVMe SSD is available in EMEA and APAC this month at an MSRP of $79.99 USD (256 GB), $110.99 USD (512 GB), and $199.99 USD (1 TB). The NM700 will be available in US & LatAm territories next month.All Lexar product designs undergo extensive testing in the Lexar Quality Labs, facilities with more than 1,100 digital devices, to ensure performance, quality, compatibility, and reliability. For more information visit www.lexar.com