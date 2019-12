LG 2020 Teases Line-up of ULTRA Monitors For Gamers and Professionals

2020 LG UltraFine Ergo Display

2020 LG UltraGear Gaming Monitors

2020 LG UltraWide Monitor

The LG UltraFine Ergo 4K UHD monitor (model 32UN880) won the CES 2020 Innovation Award. The LG Ergo concept brings together the three key elements of image fidelity, ergonomic design and USB-C One Cable solution which helps create a clean and clutter-free desk space. The UltraFine 4K UHD Display Ergo inherits the stunning picture quality the UltraFine series with its excellent detail, colour reproduction and colour accuracy for professional content creation . The LG UltraFine Ergo 32UN880 professional monitor features an ergonomically advanced arm-type stand offering a higher degree of adjustability compared to standard monitor stands.LG’s new UltraGear gaming monitors (models 27GN950, 34GN850 and 38GN950) expand on the lineup’s strong reputation for blistering speed and excellent picture quality. LG UltraGear gaming monitors raise the bar for speedy performance and gorgeous visuals with its 1ms grey-to-grey Nano IPS display. The LG UltraGear 4K UHD monitor (model 27GN950), boasts a 1ms Nano IPS display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, overclockable to 160Hz. The LG UltraGear models 34GN850 and 38GN950 also come with 1ms IPS diplays at 160Hz refresh rate. The UltraGear 27GN950 and UltraGear 38GN950 are VESA DisplayHDR 600-certified, while the UltraGear 34GN850 supports VESA DisplayHDR 400. The 2020 LG UltraGear gaming monitors also feature an upgraded stand that’s sleeker but stronger.LG will be introducing the 38” Curved UltraWide QHD+ monitor (model 38WN95C) featuring 1ms Nano IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate and support for NVIDIA G-SYNC technology. The LG UltraWide 38WN95C sports Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification and accurate colour accuracy covering 98% of the DCI P3 colour space. The LG UltraWide 38WN95C is an ideal monitor for workstations.