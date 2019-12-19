LG 2020 Teases Line-up of ULTRA Monitors For Gamers and Professionals

LG Electronics prepares to reveal its new generation of ULTRA monitors at CES 2020 including LGs 2020 UltraWide monitors, UltraGear gaming monitors, and UltraFine professional monitors. Some of the ULTRA monitor models have been honoured as CES Innovation Award winners. LG will be showcasing a wider portfolio of monitors that will cater specific audiences such as gamers and content creators.
2020 LG UltraFine Ergo Display
The LG UltraFine Ergo 4K UHD monitor (model 32UN880) won the CES 2020 Innovation Award. The LG Ergo concept brings together the three key elements of image fidelity, ergonomic design and USB-C One Cable solution which helps create a clean and clutter-free desk space. The UltraFine 4K UHD Display Ergo inherits the stunning picture quality the UltraFine series with its excellent detail, colour reproduction and colour accuracy for professional content creation. The LG UltraFine Ergo 32UN880 professional monitor features an ergonomically advanced arm-type stand offering a higher degree of adjustability compared to standard monitor stands.
2020 LG UltraGear Gaming Monitors
LGs new UltraGear gaming monitors (models 27GN950, 34GN850 and 38GN950) expand on the lineups strong reputation for blistering speed and excellent picture quality. LG UltraGear gaming monitors raise the bar for speedy performance and gorgeous visuals with its 1ms grey-to-grey Nano IPS display. The LG UltraGear 4K UHD monitor (model 27GN950), boasts a 1ms Nano IPS display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, overclockable to 160Hz. The LG UltraGear models 34GN850 and 38GN950 also come with 1ms IPS diplays at 160Hz refresh rate. The UltraGear 27GN950 and UltraGear 38GN950 are VESA DisplayHDR 600-certified, while the UltraGear 34GN850 supports VESA DisplayHDR 400. The 2020 LG UltraGear gaming monitors also feature an upgraded stand thats sleeker but stronger.
2020 LG UltraWide MonitorLG will be introducing the 38 Curved UltraWide QHD+ monitor (model 38WN95C) featuring 1ms Nano IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate and support for NVIDIA G-SYNC technology. The LG UltraWide 38WN95C sports Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification and accurate colour accuracy covering 98% of the DCI P3 colour space. The LG UltraWide 38WN95C is an ideal monitor for workstations.
Specifications
Source: LG Newsroom