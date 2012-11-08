LG Introduces 28MQ780-B DualUp Monitor with Ergo Stand

Updated (June 16, 2022)
The LG 28MQ780-B DualUp Monitor with Ergo Stand is now available for £549.98 at LG UK
LG introduces the 28MQ780-B DualUp Monitor with Ergo Stand designed for creative professionals featuring a new format 16:18 aspect ratio SDQHD (2560x2880) display offering a vertically large screen space. The LG 28MQ780-B mimics a vertical dual 27-inch monitor setup but without the bezel. The monitor comes with an Ergonomic Stand with C-Clamp that offers various movement of display allowing you to tilt, retract, swivel, and pivot the monitor even more compared to typical monitor stands. Designed for creative professionals, the LG 28MQ780-B Duals Nano IPS display supports a wide color spectrum, 98% of DCI-P3 color gamut, and offers vibrant color reproduction with the support of HDR10.
Key Features
27.6-inch SDQHD (2560 x 2880) Nano IPS Display
DCI-P3 98% (Typ.) with HDR10
Ergonomic Stand with C-Clamp
USB Type-C (90W Power Delivery)
Live Color Low Blue Light, Built-in KVM
Ambient Light Sensor
Ergonomic Movement within Eye Rotation Range
Enhanced flexibility of the Ergo stand offers expanded ergonomic adjustment of extend, retract, swivel, pivot, height, and tilt as well as providing the perfect position of the screen for a more comfortable and sustainable user experience.
Stunning Image Quality, Apposite to Your Work
The 27.6-inch SDQHD (2560 x 2880, 16:18 aspect ratio) Nano IPS display supports a wide color spectrum, 98% of DCI-P3 color gamut, and offers vibrant color reproduction with the support of HDR10.
Auto Brightness Control
The sensor reacts to light, making the screen brighter in bright areas and darker in the dark. It provides a comfortable working environment.
Ideal Monitor for Creating, Developing, and Multitasking
LG DualUp Monitor, a new style display of 16:18 aspect ratio, helps to boost efficiency and productivity. You can check more information at a glace within the extended upper and lower space.
Pricing and Availability
The LG 28MQ780-B DualUp Monitor with Ergonomic Stand will be available soon for £549.98 MSRP.