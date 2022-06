LG Introduces 28MQ780-B DualUp Monitor with Ergo Stand

Updated (June 16, 2022)



The LG 28MQ780-B DualUp Monitor with Ergo Stand is now available for £549.98 at LG UK

27.6-inch SDQHD (2560 x 2880) Nano IPS DisplayDCI-P3 98% (Typ.) with HDR10Ergonomic Stand with C-ClampUSB Type-C (90W Power Delivery)Live Color Low Blue Light, Built-in KVMAmbient Light SensorEnhanced flexibility of the Ergo stand offers expanded ergonomic adjustment of extend, retract, swivel, pivot, height, and tilt as well as providing the perfect position of the screen for a more comfortable and sustainable user experience.The 27.6-inch SDQHD (2560 x 2880, 16:18 aspect ratio) Nano IPS display supports a wide color spectrum, 98% of DCI-P3 color gamut, and offers vibrant color reproduction with the support of HDR10.The sensor reacts to light, making the screen brighter in bright areas and darker in the dark. It provides a comfortable working environment.LG DualUp Monitor, a new style display of 16:18 aspect ratio, helps to boost efficiency and productivity. You can check more information at a glace within the extended upper and lower space.The LG 28MQ780-B DualUp Monitor with Ergonomic Stand will be available soon for £549.98 MSRP.