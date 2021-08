LG UltraFine 32EP950-B OLED Pro Monitor for Content Creators Now Available

The LG UltraFine 32EP950-B OLED Pro Monitor comes with a well-rounded set of connectivity for compatibility to a wide range of devices. The monitor comes with a USB-C port (PD90W), two DisplayPorts, an HDMI port, three USB ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.- 32” UHD (3840 x 2160) OLED Display- Adobe RBG 99% / DCI-P3 99%, True 10bit Colour- VESA Display HDR400 True Black- 1M:1 Contrast Ratio- USB-C with 90W Power Delivery and 1ms Response Time- Tilt/Height/Pivot Adjustable StandThe LG UltraFine 32EP950-B OLED Pro Monitor is now available at selected partner resellers in the United States including Adorama and B&H for US$3,999.99.