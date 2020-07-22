LG UltraFine 32EP950-B OLED Pro Monitor for Content Creators Now Available

The LG UltraFine 32EP950-B OLED Pro Monitor specially designed for professional content creators is now available at partner resellers. The LG UltraFine OLED Pro Monitors was first introduced at the CES 2021 virtual expo. The LG UltraFine 32EP950-B features a 32-inch UHD (3840x2160) LG OLED display for design and video professionals providing excellent colour reproduction. The 32EP950-B covers 99% of the industry-standard DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB colour spectrum and supports true 10-bit colour.
The LG UltraFine 32EP950-B OLED Pro Monitor comes with a well-rounded set of connectivity for compatibility to a wide range of devices. The monitor comes with a USB-C port (PD90W), two DisplayPorts, an HDMI port, three USB ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
LG UltraFine 32EP950-B OLED Pro Monitor Key Features
- 32 UHD (3840 x 2160) OLED Display
- Adobe RBG 99% / DCI-P3 99%, True 10bit Colour
- VESA Display HDR400 True Black
- 1M:1 Contrast Ratio
- USB-C with 90W Power Delivery and 1ms Response Time
- Tilt/Height/Pivot Adjustable Stand
Pricing and Availability
The LG UltraFine 32EP950-B OLED Pro Monitor is now available at selected partner resellers in the United States including Adorama and B&H for US$3,999.99.