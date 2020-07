“We are excited to bring NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible support to LG’s most advanced UltraGear model yet,” said Kaustubh Sanghani, vice president and general manager, GeForce OEM at NVIDIA. “Gamers will be blown away by the responsiveness and the lifelike visuals when playing the latest PC games that feature real-time ray-tracing powered by GeForce technology.”



“Our latest gaming monitor delivers the unrivalled performance consumers have come to expect from LG UltraGear,” said Jang Ik-hwan, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “UltraGear monitors will continue to push the boundaries of monitor technology, leveraging our advanced IPS 1ms GTG display technology to take gaming to even greater heights.”

Display Type: Nano IPSScreen Size: 27-inchResolution: 4K UHD (3840 x 2160)Brightness: 400 nits (Typical)Colour Gamut: 98% coverage of DCI-P3Colour Bit: 1.07BRefresh Rate: 144HzResponse Time: 1ms GTGHDR: VESA DisplayHDR 600Adaptive Sync: NVIDIA G-SYNC CompatibleStand: Height Adjustable / Pivot / TiltConnectivity: HDMI x 2 / DP x 1 / USB 3.0 / H/P out (Maxx Audio)The LG UltraGear 27GN950 is now available in key markets in North America, Asia, Europe and other regions. Learn more about the UltraGear 27GN950 gaming monitor at LG.com