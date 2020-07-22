LG Electronics introduces its newest LG UltraGear gaming monitor the LG UltraGear 27GN950, the worlds first 4K IPS 1ms grey-to-grey gaming monitor. The UltraGear 27GN950 is a 27-inch gaming monitor built upon the success of its predecessor the UltraGear 27GL850 which won the 2020 CES Innovation Award and Red Dot Design Award. The 27GN950 packs a Nano IPS panel that delivers 4K resolution with superb colour accuracy having 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space.
The UltraGear 27GN950 gaming monitor also sports the VESA Display Stream Compression (DSC) technology to deliver lossless 4K UHD images in 10-bit colour with a 144Hz refresh rate in a single DisplayPort cable. The monitor is also VESA DisplayHDR 600 certified which guarantees its superb colour accuracy, dynamic contrast, wide colour gamut, and high luminance.
We are excited to bring NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible support to LGs most advanced UltraGear model yet, said Kaustubh Sanghani, vice president and general manager, GeForce OEM at NVIDIA. Gamers will be blown away by the responsiveness and the lifelike visuals when playing the latest PC games that feature real-time ray-tracing powered by GeForce technology.
Our latest gaming monitor delivers the unrivalled performance consumers have come to expect from LG UltraGear, said Jang Ik-hwan, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. UltraGear monitors will continue to push the boundaries of monitor technology, leveraging our advanced IPS 1ms GTG display technology to take gaming to even greater heights.
LG UltraGear 27GN950 Specifications
Display Type: Nano IPS
Screen Size: 27-inch
Resolution: 4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
Brightness: 400 nits (Typical)
Colour Gamut: 98% coverage of DCI-P3
Colour Bit: 1.07B
Refresh Rate: 144Hz
Response Time: 1ms GTG
HDR: VESA DisplayHDR 600
Adaptive Sync: NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible
Stand: Height Adjustable / Pivot / Tilt
Connectivity: HDMI x 2 / DP x 1 / USB 3.0 / H/P out (Maxx Audio)
Pricing and Availability
The LG UltraGear 27GN950 is now available in key markets in North America, Asia, Europe and other regions. Learn more about the UltraGear 27GN950 gaming monitor at LG.com.
Source: LG Newsroom