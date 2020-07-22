We are excited to bring NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible support to LGs most advanced UltraGear model yet, said Kaustubh Sanghani, vice president and general manager, GeForce OEM at NVIDIA. Gamers will be blown away by the responsiveness and the lifelike visuals when playing the latest PC games that feature real-time ray-tracing powered by GeForce technology.



Our latest gaming monitor delivers the unrivalled performance consumers have come to expect from LG UltraGear, said Jang Ik-hwan, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. UltraGear monitors will continue to push the boundaries of monitor technology, leveraging our advanced IPS 1ms GTG display technology to take gaming to even greater heights.

Display Type: Nano IPSScreen Size: 27-inchResolution: 4K UHD (3840 x 2160)Brightness: 400 nits (Typical)Colour Gamut: 98% coverage of DCI-P3Colour Bit: 1.07BRefresh Rate: 144HzResponse Time: 1ms GTGHDR: VESA DisplayHDR 600Adaptive Sync: NVIDIA G-SYNC CompatibleStand: Height Adjustable / Pivot / TiltConnectivity: HDMI x 2 / DP x 1 / USB 3.0 / H/P out (Maxx Audio)The LG UltraGear 27GN950 is now available in key markets in North America, Asia, Europe and other regions. Learn more about the UltraGear 27GN950 gaming monitor at LG.com