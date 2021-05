LG UltraGear 27GP950-B HDMI 2.1 Gaming Monitor Revealed

Key Features

27" UHD (3840 x 2160) Nano IPS DisplayIPS 1ms (GtG) 144Hz with VESA DSC Technology (O.C 160Hz)UHD 4K & VRR up to 120Hz with HDMI 2.1NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium ProDCI-P3 98% with VESA DisplayHDR 6004-Side Virtually Borderless DisplayUsers of the LG UltraGear 27GP950-B gaming monitor can download the LG Calibration Studio to optimize colour performance using hardware calibration. The Calibration Sensor is sold separately.Raise, lower, tilt, pivot the stand has a flexible ergonomic design to easily adapt to your environment.The LG UltraGear 27GP950-B 27'' UHD Nano IPS 1ms 144Hz HDR600 Monitor with G-SYNC Compatibility is now available in selected regions for US$899.99 MSRP. Coming soon at Overclockers UK