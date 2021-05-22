LG UltraGear 27GP950-B HDMI 2.1 Gaming Monitor Revealed

LG UltraGear reveals its latest 4K UHD gaming monitor with HDMI 2.1, 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms (GTG) response time, and NVIDIA G-SYNC support the LG UltraGear 27GP950-B. It is a 27-inch gaming monitor that supports 4K UHD and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) up to 120Hz with HDMI 2.1 allowing console gamers to experience an immersive gaming experience with fluid gameplays.
The LG UltraGear 27GP950-B also features VESA Display Stream Compression (DSC) Technology, HDR and G-SYNC Compatible as well as covering 10bit colour by a single DisplayPort connection, and reducing visual loss. Nano IPS technology supports the express high-fidelity colour for reproducing vivid scenes, while VESA DisplayHDR 600 delivers dynamic contrast, on the large UHD 4K screen. The gaming monitor comes with customizable RGB backlighting.
Key Features27" UHD (3840 x 2160) Nano IPS Display
IPS 1ms (GtG) 144Hz with VESA DSC Technology (O.C 160Hz)
UHD 4K & VRR up to 120Hz with HDMI 2.1
NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro
DCI-P3 98% with VESA DisplayHDR 600
4-Side Virtually Borderless Display
LG Calibration Studio
Users of the LG UltraGear 27GP950-B gaming monitor can download the LG Calibration Studio to optimize colour performance using hardware calibration. The Calibration Sensor is sold separately.
Ergonomic Stand
Raise, lower, tilt, pivot the stand has a flexible ergonomic design to easily adapt to your environment.
Pricing and Availability
The LG UltraGear 27GP950-B 27'' UHD Nano IPS 1ms 144Hz HDR600 Monitor with G-SYNC Compatibility is now available in selected regions for US$899.99 MSRP. Coming soon at Overclockers UK.