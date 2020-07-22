LG UltraGear 34GP950G-B 34 Curved Gaming Monitor Gets Listed at E-tailers

The new LG UltraGear 34GP950G-B G-SYNC curved gaming monitor is now spotted online and listed at popular e-tailers. The UltraGear 34GP950G-B was introduced along with the UltraGear 27GP950-B. Like the 27GP950-B, the 34GP950G-B is also VESA DisplayHDR 600 certified and packs an LG curved Nano IPS display panel.
The LG UltraGear 34GP950G-B is a 34 ultrawide QHD (3440 x 1440) curved gaming monitor with a fast 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time (GtG) overclockable to 180Hz. The gaming monitor supports NVIDIA G-SYNC Ultimate technology for smooth and tear-free gameplays. The gaming display covers DCI-P3 98% Colour Gamut delivering accurate colours. The UltraGear 34GP950G-B features a 3-side virtually borderless design and packs an RGB Sphere Lighting at the rear for added gaming ambiance.
LG UltraGear 34GP950G-B Key Features
- 34 Curved UltraWide QHD (3440 x 1440) Nano IPS Display
- IPS 1ms (GtG) 144Hz Refresh Rate (O.C 180Hz)
- NVIDIA G-SYNC Ultimate
- VESA DisplayHDR 600 (56 Block Local Dimming)
- DCI-P3 98% Colour Gamut
- 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
Pricing and Availability
LG UK tweets that the UltraGear 34GP950G-B is estimated to arrive in the United Kingdom this July with an SRP of £1,299. Rather delayed but it is expected to arrive soon.
In the United States, the LG UltraGear 34GP950G-B is now available at LG USA for $1,299.99. Also listed at B&H and Best Buy.