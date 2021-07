LG UltraGear 34GP950G-B 34 Curved Gaming Monitor Gets Listed at E-tailers

- 34” Curved UltraWide QHD (3440 x 1440) Nano IPS Display- IPS 1ms (GtG) 144Hz Refresh Rate (O.C 180Hz)- NVIDIA G-SYNC Ultimate- VESA DisplayHDR 600 (56 Block Local Dimming)- DCI-P3 98% Colour Gamut- 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design LG UK tweets that the UltraGear 34GP950G-B is estimated to arrive in the United Kingdom this July with an SRP of £1,299. Rather delayed but it is expected to arrive soon.In the United States, the LG UltraGear 34GP950G-B is now available at LG USA for $1,299.99. Also listed at B&H and Best Buy