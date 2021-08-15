LG UltraGear 48GQ900 48 4K 120Hz OLED Gaming Monitor Now Available for Pre-Order at OCUK

LG Electronics launches the UltraGear 48GQ900 4K OLED gaming monitor last month along with UltraGear 32GQ950 and UltraGear 32GQ850 gaming monitors. The LG UltraGear 48GQ900 is the brands first-ever OLED gaming monitor and it packs a massive 48-inch 4K display with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate (138Hz OC) and 0.1ms response time.
The LG UltraGear 48GQ900-W is perfect for PC and console gaming with its impeccable colour accuracy and a fully-borderless design plus the superb colour reproduction and contrast of OLED. The gaming monitor features LGs anti-glare low reflection (AGLR) coating, which reduces visual distractions so that users can focus their attention fully on the gameplay.
The UltraGear 48GQ900-W features an impressive set of connectivity at the rear. It also comes with remote control for tweaking settings conveniently unlike using the side/bottom buttons on standard gaming monitors. Designed for the ultimate gaming experience, the LG UltraGear 48GQ900-W sports a large Hexagonal RGB LED lighting for backlighting.
The UltraGear 48GQ900-W OLED gaming monitor also features a built-in KVM function. The gaming monitor also supports the LG OnScreen Control a software that allows users to tweak monitor settings using the mouse and keyboard via the desktop application. It also supports the LG Calibration Studio offering advanced True Color Pro Calibration.
LG UltraGear 48GQ900 Specs
Display Type: OLED
Screen Size: 47.5-inch
Resolution: 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160)
Colour Gamut: DCI-P3 98%
Refresh Rate: 120Hz / 138Hz (O/C)
Response Time: 0.1ms GTG
HDR: HDR10
Adaptive Sync: NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, AMD FreeSync Premium
Connectivity: HDMI x 3 | Display Port x 1 | USB 3.0 x 1 Upstream x 2 Downstream | 4pole H/P out (DTS HP:X)
Pricing and Availability
The LG UltraGear 48GQ900-W 4K 120Hz OLED gaming monitor is now available for pre-order at Overclockers UK for £1,399.99 (incl. VAT), stock due on August 2022.