LG UltraGear 48GQ900 48 4K 120Hz OLED Gaming Monitor Now Available for Pre-Order at OCUK

LG UltraGear 48GQ900 Specs

Display Type: OLED

Screen Size: 47.5-inch

Resolution: 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160)

Colour Gamut: DCI-P3 98%

Refresh Rate: 120Hz / 138Hz (O/C)

Response Time: 0.1ms GTG

HDR: HDR10

Adaptive Sync: NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, AMD FreeSync Premium

Connectivity: HDMI x 3 | Display Port x 1 | USB 3.0 x 1 Upstream x 2 Downstream | 4pole H/P out (DTS HP:X)

The LG UltraGear 48GQ900-W is perfect for PC and console gaming with its impeccable colour accuracy and a fully-borderless design plus the superb colour reproduction and contrast of OLED. The gaming monitor features LG’s anti-glare low reflection (AGLR) coating, which reduces visual distractions so that users can focus their attention fully on the gameplay.The UltraGear 48GQ900-W features an impressive set of connectivity at the rear. It also comes with remote control for tweaking settings conveniently unlike using the side/bottom buttons on standard gaming monitors. Designed for the ultimate gaming experience, the LG UltraGear 48GQ900-W sports a large Hexagonal RGB LED lighting for backlighting.The UltraGear 48GQ900-W OLED gaming monitor also features a built-in KVM function. The gaming monitor also supports the LG OnScreen Control – a software that allows users to tweak monitor settings using the mouse and keyboard via the desktop application. It also supports the LG Calibration Studio offering advanced True Color Pro Calibration.The LG UltraGear 48GQ900-W 4K 120Hz OLED gaming monitor is now available for pre-order at Overclockers UK for £1,399.99 (incl. VAT), stock due on August 2022.