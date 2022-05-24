LG UltraGear Adds 27GR95QE-B and 45GR95QE-B OLED Gaming Monitors

LG UltraGear adds two new OLED gaming monitors, the 27-inch 27GR95QE-B and 45-inch 45GR95QE-B OLED gaming monitors both featuring 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time. The two new models are deemed more suitable for most gaming setups having the more common 27-inch gaming monitor form factor and a flat display panel. On the other hand, the 45-inch LG UltraGear 45GR95QE-B is the brands largest curved OLED gaming monitor with a 21:9 ultrawide aspect ratio. Both OLED gaming monitors come with gaming-oriented features including support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium. Both monitors also sport RGB backlighting at the rear.
Having the LG UltraGear 27GR95QE-B and 45GR95QE-B OLED gaming monitors in the market offer gamers more display options other than the very large 4K OLED gaming monitors available today. Most of the OLED gaming monitors introduced earlier come in larger form factors such as the 47.5-inch ROG PG48UQ and 48-inch LG UltraGear 48GQ900 and AORUS FO48U. These massive OLED gaming monitors feature 4K resolution but at lower refresh rates at 120Hz with the exception of the PG48UQ having 138Hz. Also, these monitors feature a 16:9 aspect ratio.
The LG UltraGear 27GR95QE-B features QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution while the 45GR95QE-B features WQHD (3440 x 1440) resolution. Still, the highlight feature of both new monitors is the faster 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03 response time.
Pricing
The 27-inch LG UltraGear 27GR95QE-B and 45-inch LG UltraGear 45GR95QE-B OLED gaming monitors are listed at the LG website for $999.99 and $1,699.99, respectively.