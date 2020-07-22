LG UltraGear GP9 Gaming Speaker Announced

LG Electronics announces its first-ever sound solution designed specifically for gaming the LG UltraGear GP9 Gaming Speaker. First seen at CES 2021, the LG GP9 is the perfect companion to the LG UltraGear gaming monitors, providing deeper gaming audio immersion with three-dimensional, game-optimized sound. The LG GP9 gaming speaker offers easy control, seamless compatibility with PCs and the latest gaming consoles, with a stylish yet unobtrusive design to boot.
LGs first UltraGear sound solution product incorporated actual insights from real gamers throughout the development process. The LG UltraGear GP9 gaming speaker uses LGs proprietary 3D Gaming Sound technology which incorporates a specially-designed HRTF (head-related transfer function) algorithm to tailor a games audio according to the genre. It also features customizable RGB lighting to create a more immersive gaming environment. The GP9 comes with a tactical matte black finish and understated metallic elements looking great next to any device in any room.
Game Genre Optimizer and 7.1 Surround Sound
The LG UltraGear GP9 features Game Genre Optimizer with two modes that can customize game audio to match what the user is playing. FPS Mode allows first-person shooter game fans to hear the smallest of details, allowing them to react even quicker to enemy stealthily closing in on their position. RTS Mode ramps up the realism with a genuine spatial sound that can immerse players in their favourite real-time strategy (RTS), racing, and all other games like never before. The LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker supports DTS Headphone:X that delivers 7.1 virtual surround sound when using headsets or earphones.
Voice Chat
The LG UltraGear GP9 is a one-of-a-kind voice chat gaming speaker that allows users to communicate with other players without the need for separate headsets or microphones. The built-in mics utilize LGs unique echo-cancellation algorithm which can distinguish a users voice from game sounds and background noises. The advanced speaker can also perform the role of the discrete sound card many PC gamers prefer. Not only does it allow users to download professionally tuned EQ settings via a companion app, the speaker also lets users share custom sound settings for specific games with other gamers.
Hi-Res Audio
The LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker is Hi-Res Audio certified and is fitted with Hi-Fi Quad DAC (ES9038PRO), an advanced technology typically found only in high-end audio equipment. When connected to a PC, the speaker delivers the full benefit of its Hi-Fi Quad DAC premium sound that makes every game feel far more real.
Multi-Platform Support
The LG UltraGear GP9 Gaming Speaker comes with a variety of connectivity options including optical cable and USB-C making it easy to connect to gaming PCs and gaming consoles. Users can also opt to go wireless and connect to laptops, tablets, or smartphones via Bluetooth.
Availability
The LG UltraGear GP9 Gaming Speaker will be launching in key markets worldwide starting in South Korea and the United States as well as select markets in Europe starting from September. The LG GP9 is now available for pre-order in the United States on B&H for US$499.99/499.00.