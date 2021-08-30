LG UltraWide 49WQ95C Dual QHD Monitor Released

LG Electronics newest and massive 49-inch LG UltraWide Dual QHD Monitor, the 49WQ95C-W, is now available on partner resellers in select regions. Recently, LG appears to be fond of simplifying dual monitor setups by releasing a single display solution. Just like the LG 28MQ780-B DualUp Monitor that simplifies a dual 27-inch monitor setup placed side-by-side vertically, the LG UltraWide 49WQ95C is a simplified solution for the dual 27-inch monitor setup placed side-by-side horizontally providing a very wide real estate without the bezels in the middle.
The LG UltraWide 49WQ95C is an UltraWide 32:9 Dual QHD (5120x1440) monitor with a doubled 27-inch 16:9 QHD pixel space in one screen designed for multitasking that appeals to content creators. It is fitted with LGs curved Nano IPS display that provides 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum and is DisplayHDR 400-certified. The monitor also has USB-C connectivity with power delivery up to 90W, and dual 10W stereo speakers with MaxxAudio. The LG UltraWide 49WQ95C also has gaming-oriented features with its 144Hz refresh rate display and support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technologies. The monitor's 3800R curvature provides immersive gaming visuals.
The LG 49WQ95C UltraWide monitor also features a Dual Controller with KVM Switch allowing users to connect and control multiple computers with a single monitor.
Pricing and Availability
The LG 49WQ95C-W UltraWide Dual QHD Monitor has a suggested retail price of US$1,699.99, UK pricing to be revealed.
The LG UltraWide 49WQ95C-W is now available in the United States on Amazon, Micro Center, and B&H.