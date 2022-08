LG UltraWide 49WQ95C Dual QHD Monitor Released

The LG UltraWide 49WQ95C is an UltraWide 32:9 Dual QHD (5120x1440) monitor with a doubled 27-inch 16:9 QHD pixel space in one screen designed for multitasking that appeals to content creators. It is fitted with LGs curved Nano IPS display that provides 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum and is DisplayHDR 400-certified. The monitor also has USB-C connectivity with power delivery up to 90W, and dual 10W stereo speakers with MaxxAudio. The LG UltraWide 49WQ95C also has gaming-oriented features with its 144Hz refresh rate display and support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technologies. The monitor's 3800R curvature provides immersive gaming visuals.The LG 49WQ95C UltraWide monitor also features a Dual Controller with KVM Switch allowing users to connect and control multiple computers with a single monitor.The LG 49WQ95C-W UltraWide Dual QHD Monitor has a suggested retail price of US$1,699.99, UK pricing to be revealed.The LG UltraWide 49WQ95C-W is now available in the United States on Amazon Micro Center , and B&H