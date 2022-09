LG Unveils New Gaming UI and Adds Blacknut and Utomik Cloud Gaming Services

LG Electronics (LG) is expanding the gaming experience on its latest TVs, adding new cloud-gaming services to give users more choice, and a UI update that makes it easier to get in the game. These latest upgrades are representative of LG’s continuing commitment to bringing gamer-centric content and capabilities to its industry-leading TVs.Requiring no PC, console or game installations, cloud-gaming platforms make gaming more accessible than ever. Blacknut and Utomik Cloud, arriving on LG TVs in September and November, respectively,1 deliver a wealth of titles spanning classic AAA games, indie favorites, story-driven adventures, sports, strategy, and more. Via monthly subscriptions, the two apps offer users the ability to select and instantly play any game from their extensive catalogs – both of which welcome new titles monthly.Blacknut presents subscribers with over 500 PC and console games, with the greatest variety of premium content for all members of the family, and with up to five players’ profiles. The Blacknut catalog offers the largest collection of racing and sports games in the cloud gaming space, but also critically acclaimed hits, such as Metro Exodus, Overcooked, and a vast collection of Disney games. Utomik Cloud boasts a curated and growing selection of 100+ games from its 1,300+ PC games library covering diverse genres with indie favorites like Coffee Talk, My Time at Portia, and Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion among the platform’s many highlights.The new cloud gaming apps will be arriving starting this month on the LG Apps Store on LG TVs running webOS 6.0 and webOS 2022. And thanks to LG’s newly updated gaming UI, users will soon be able to find a range of popular cloud gaming services on the convenient Gaming Shelf,2 which can be easily found on the new Home Screen. Select NVIDIA GeForce NOW titles that are already accessible from the Gaming Shelf. The ability to access games from Google Stadia and other gaming services via the Gaming Shelf will be added to LG TV in future updates.To learn more about Blacknut, please visit https://www.blacknut.com/ To learn more about Utomik Cloud, please visit https://www.utomik.com/