LIAN LI 2021 DIGITAL EXPO 2.0: New Prototypes and Upcoming Products

New Prototypes

Prototype Updates

The first prototype is a new addition to the interlocking and daisy-chainable LIAN LI fans, the UNI FAN SL120 INFINITY. Designed around a similar frame as the original SL120, the INFINITY offers a redesigned look with infinity mirrors in each corner of the fan, both front and back. The front center of the fan also features an infinity mirror, while the back center includes an LED back-lit LIAN LI logo.The new LIAN LI LANCOOL III features hinged glass side panels and shroud panels that extend around the front of the case for easier opening and closing. The front and top panels feature fine mesh for optimal airflow. A modular front IO can easily be relocated to the bottom of the front panel. Inside the case, the top and shroud brackets are now removable and modular to simplify the installation of fans and radiators. Inside the PSU shroud, an additional HDD cage on tracks has been added. The LANCOOL III supports motherboards from Mini-ITX to EATX, graphics cards up to 397mm, power supplies under 200mm, tower CPU coolers up to 176mm tall, up to 10x 120mm fans or 4x 140 and 1x120mm fan, and up to 6x 2.5 hard drives or 4x 3.5 and 2x 2.5.The LIAN LI Q58 is a small form factor case that offers impressive modularity, radiator support, and cooling performance. Several improvements have been made that benefit both the aesthetic and the functionality of the case, including swappable/reversible mesh and glass panels. The revised design of the case allows for support for SFX and ATX power supplies, now without moving the motherboard tray, allowing for triple-slot GPUs to remain compatible in either configuration. In addition, the front panel audio cable is now longer by 50mm for compatibility with more motherboards.The O11 AIR MINI is a compact workstation case with a fully meshed front panel, and a meshed top and right-side panel for strong air-cooling performance. With a footprint of 400mm in depth and 288mm in width, the O11 AIR MINI supports full ATX power supplies, motherboards from Mini-ITX to E-ATX, and storage up to 6x 2.5 drives or 4x 3.5 plus 2x 2.5 drives.The A4-H20 is an all-aluminum small form factor case designed in collaboration with DAN Case. The overall appearance of the A4-H2O has been refreshed, following sharper edges and carrying a new style on its own, with front panel IOs and the power button moved to the left side of the case. A slight revision in size allows the A4-H2O to support a single SSD mounted at the bottom of the case, triple-slot GPUs up to 321mm in length, and a 240 AIO with a newly integrated removable radiator mounting bracket.The LIAN LI O11D EVO is a fully reversible case with redesigned top and right-side mesh panels. Many features have been improved, such as a new latch to release the toolless radiator bracket beside the motherboard, a revised cable management bar for support of 2 SSDs, and stronger clips to hold the top and bottom radiator/fan mounting brackets, with new bar accessories to transform them into HDD/SSD trays. In addition, the design to make the O11D EVO fully reversible is complete, with an IO module that can be swiftly relocated from the front to the side. German overclocker Der8auer reviews the updated O11D EVO.The LIAN LI V3000+ is a modern-style case that offers dual system support, multiple motherboard orientations, up to 20 hard drives, and a wide array of radiator and fan configurations. It now includes easily removable front and top panels to unblock full mesh panels and new buttons to open the side panels. Inside the case, hard drive support has been revisited and the 10 HDD bays are now split into 5 separately removable bays, and the shroud area now features 2 drive bays on tracks to accommodate mounting up to 8 more HDD/SSDs. Well-known water-cooled PC builder GGF Events takes a deep dive at the new V3000+.