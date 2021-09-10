LIAN LI 2022 Digital Expo 2.0 Teases New Prototypes and Updates

LIAN LI 2022 DIGITAL EXPO 2.0 - Part 1

The LANCOOL 216 is a mid-tower with excellent cooling and is configurable for air or All-In-One liquid cooling. The rotatable I/O shield enables Upper Motherboard or Air Cooling mode, where the motherboard can be installed higher for extra room for vertical GPUs and larger CPU tower coolers. By rotating the I/O shield 180 degrees, it enables the Lower Motherboard or All-In-One Liquid Cooling mode to support thicker radiators and lengths of up to 360mm. To maximize the air intake and exhaust, an external rear fan 120mm bracket can be installed below the GPU IO ports, and a cover plate can be added on the top to seal off unnecessary openings to reduce air pressure loss.This prototype is the latest collaboration between DAN Cases and LIAN LI. Just under 20 liters with support for up to a 360 radiator, the case features a reversible frame for the option of choosing a left or right orientation. Depending on your configuration, the A3 m-ATX is capable of supporting SFX and ATX PSUs, 4 slot GPUs of up to 380mm in length (horizontal or vertical), up to a 360 All-In-One liquid cooler radiator or a 158mm tall CPU cooling tower, and two 2.5 SSDs. The A3 m-ATX features a 1.5mm thick all-aluminum exterior design on a steel frame 1.2mm thick and the bottom features a beautiful ARGB underglow. An optional side tempered glass panel is available to replace the side mesh panels.The LIAN LI O11D EVO XL is updated with features from the O11D EVO, such as reversible design, multiple I/O module mounting points, and upright GPU support. The LIAN LI O11D EVO XL has a modular rear panel with a removable motherboard tray that combines the I/O shield and expansion slot. This eliminates the need to relocate the motherboard standoffs when moving the motherboard up or down. This motherboard tray can be adjusted to 3 different positions, providing better flexibility for custom water cooling configurations while maintaining E-ATX support. With the extra room, the O11D EVO XL offers the possibility for extreme cooling and hardware configurations with support for up to 3 x 420mm radiators. The front left frame bar can be removed for an unobstructed view of the system.The new UNI FAN SL and AL fans will be available in 120mm and 140mm fan sizes. With a thicker frame at 28mm, the SL120 V2 and AL120 V2 deliver better thermal performance with an increase in airflow, static pressure, and even a lower noise level at similar or higher speeds than the original version. The UNI FAN SL120/140 V2 lighting has been updated to provide a smoother finish along the edges and diffuser, and a smaller gap between the diffuser when interlocked (from 2.8mm to 1.5mm). The UNI FAN AL120 V2 and AL140 keep the same AL look at the front and rear with their four thin arcs around the fan edge, but now feature thin RGB lines at each corner of the fans side, along the aluminum strip.The UNI FAN P28 has been updated with two models: Silent edition, and Performance edition. The P28 Silent is a 120mm PWM fan with speeds of up to 1900 RPM and noise levels of 27.5 dBA, 3.04 mm H2O of air pressure, and 59.97 CFM of airflow. The UNI FAN P28 Silent is an ideal system fan. The P28 Performance is a 120mm PWM fan with speeds of up to 2300 RPM, a maximum of 33 dBA, 3.86mm H2O, and 71.27 CFM. With faster speeds and static pressure, the P28 Performance is optimized for radiators.The prototype All-In-One liquid cooler features a 100% LIAN LI design built from the ground up. The new 360 All-In-One liquid cooler comes with a 32mm thick x 130mm wide radiator, and is paired with performance-optimized 28mm thick fans, delivering great thermal performance. The unique pump block design offers a great level of customization with multiple included accessories that allow the user to completely change the lighting style of their pump block, from plain diffused RGB glow to more conservative cover plates, or different levels of infinity mirrors and infinity dotted patterns.