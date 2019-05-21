Lian Li and PCMR Presents O11 Dynamic Space Grey Special Edition Chassis

Lian Li and PC Master Race collaborates and presents the O11 Dynamic Space Grey Special Edition chassis a limited edition version of the O11 Dynamic chassis featuring a chrome mirror finish with a limited production of just 2,000 units. Like the standard Lian Li O11 Dynamic chassis, this special edition chassis features the same dual-chamber design, multi-radiator support, and highly reflective tempered glass panels. Each O11 Dynamic Space Grey chassis will get a unique production number ID from 1 to 2000.
The Lian Li O11 Dynamic Space Grey Special Edition features a flawless chrome mirror finish front panel and tempered glass panel with a stealthy black metal frame. Lian Li used electroplating processes to achieve this meticulous chrome finish. Most certainly, the new O11 Dynamic Space Grey Special Edition is a guaranteed showpiece that aims to inspire builders.
We are thrilled to be announcing the O11 Dynamic Special Edition, a project in which we were able to collaborate with the PCMR community. It gives the O11D a refreshingly new take on premium design and craftsmanship for cases, says Jameson Chen, Brand Director at LIAN LI.
It's amazing to work with LIAN LI and see this project come true," Pedro, PCMR founder. "At PCMR, we're all about freedom, beauty, and quality. I believe that this limited-edition case offers all three: The freedom to create a build that suits you and your style; the understated beauty that makes it a centerpiece of any build; and the unmistakable quality that LIAN LI and the O11 Dynamic are deservedly known for.
Pricing and Availability
The limited-edition Lian Li O11 Dynamic Space Grey Special Edition chassis will be available starting the 22nd of May, 2020 at MSRP of US$159.99/£147.95. Available at the following retail stores below:
United States: Newegg
United Kingdom/EU: Overclockers UK and CaseKing
Learn more about the Lian Li O11 Dynamic Space Grey Special Edition chassis at Lian Li.