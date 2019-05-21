Lian Li and PCMR Presents O11 Dynamic Space Grey Special Edition Chassis

Lian Li and PC Master Race collaborates and presents the O11 Dynamic Space Grey Special Edition chassis  a limited edition version of the O11 Dynamic chassis featuring a chrome mirror finish with a limited production of just 2,000 units. Like the standard Lian Li O11 Dynamic chassis, this special edition chassis features the same dual-chamber design, multi-radiator support, and highly reflective tempered glass panels. Each O11 Dynamic Space Grey chassis will get a unique production number ID from 1 to 2000.

The Lian Li O11 Dynamic Space Grey Special Edition features a flawless chrome mirror finish front panel and tempered glass panel with a stealthy black metal frame. Lian Li used electroplating processes to achieve this meticulous chrome finish. Most certainly, the new O11 Dynamic Space Grey Special Edition is a guaranteed showpiece that aims to inspire builders.



We are thrilled to be announcing the O11 Dynamic Special Edition, a project in which we were able to collaborate with the PCMR community. It gives the O11D a refreshingly new take on premium design and craftsmanship for cases, says Jameson Chen, Brand Director at LIAN LI.

It's amazing to work with LIAN LI and see this project come true," Pedro, PCMR founder. "At PCMR, we're all about freedom, beauty, and quality. I believe that this limited-edition case offers all three: The freedom to create a build that suits you and your style; the understated beauty that makes it a centerpiece of any build; and the unmistakable quality that LIAN LI and the O11 Dynamic are deservedly known for.






Pricing and Availability
The limited-edition Lian Li O11 Dynamic Space Grey Special Edition chassis will be available starting the 22nd of May, 2020 at MSRP of US$159.99/£147.95. Available at the following retail stores below:
United States: Newegg
United Kingdom/EU: Overclockers UK and CaseKing

Learn more about the Lian Li O11 Dynamic Space Grey Special Edition chassis at Lian Li.

