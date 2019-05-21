Lian Li and PCMR Presents O11 Dynamic Space Grey Special Edition Chassis

We are thrilled to be announcing the O11 Dynamic Special Edition, a project in which we were able to collaborate with the PCMR community. It gives the O11D a refreshingly new take on premium design and craftsmanship for cases, says Jameson Chen, Brand Director at LIAN LI.



It's amazing to work with LIAN LI and see this project come true," Pedro, PCMR founder. "At PCMR, we're all about freedom, beauty, and quality. I believe that this limited-edition case offers all three: The freedom to create a build that suits you and your style; the understated beauty that makes it a centerpiece of any build; and the unmistakable quality that LIAN LI and the O11 Dynamic are deservedly known for.

The limited-edition Lian Li O11 Dynamic Space Grey Special Edition chassis will be available starting the 22nd of May, 2020 at MSRP of US$159.99/£147.95. Available at the following retail stores below:United States: Newegg United Kingdom/EU: Overclockers UK and CaseKing Learn more about the Lian Li O11 Dynamic Space Grey Special Edition chassis at Lian Li