LIAN LI DK07 Motorized Desk-Station Launched

LIAN LI launches the latest edition of its motorized desk series with the DK07 - supporting up to dual E-ATX systems. The LIAN LI DK07 offers ample space and efficient cable management, featuring built-in cable clips, a large underbelly cable tray, and 2 organizer drawers for a clutter-free workspace. It also includes convenient features like a wireless charging pad with built-in USB ports, ensuring your devices stay powered and your workspace remains organized.
Customizable Cooling and Performance
Built for power users, the LIAN LI DK07 desk seamlessly supports both single and dual-system configurations, with a modular bracket design at the rear that enhances compatibility and simplifies the installation process when switching between systems. Each system tray accommodates E-ATX motherboards, CPU coolers up to 180mm, and GPUs up to 383mm, vertically or horizontally mounted (for vertical installation, a riser cable sold separately is required). The desk supports various radiator sizes up to 360mm, with multiple fan configurations for optimized cooling, including mounting locations for up to 12 x 120mm fans or 6 x 120mm 4 x 140mm fans, and space for up to 6 x 3.5 HDDs in the front. The modular design allows even more flexibility, with the front radiator brackets supporting 480mm or 420mm + 240mm radiators for enhanced cooling solutions.
Convenience and Connectivity
On the top right corner of the LIAN LI DK07, an independently powered wireless charging pad is integrated into the design, with a clever pop-up mechanism revealing hidden Type-C and Type-A ports for power delivery. These features ensure your devices stay charged and your essential connections remain accessible. The DK07 ensures superior cable management with built-in cable clips located at the rear of the desk to route your monitor and peripherals cable cleanly, a large cable tray at the bottom, and two spacious drawers at the front to maintain a clean, clutter-free workspace. Each system includes front I/O panels that feature 2 x USB Type-A and 2 x USB Type-C (USB Gen2x2 with up to 20Gbps transfer speeds) ports, alongside audio/mic jacksensuring that all devices remain easily connected.
Elegance Meets Functionality
The LIAN LI DK07 redefines the workspace experience with its motorized height adjustment system, offering a smooth transition from sitting to standing with a range between 676mm to 1162mm. The control system, conveniently placed on the top left of the desk, features manual controls and three customizable presets for quick adjustments. Designed with aesthetics and durability in mind, the DK07 boasts a 2mm thick brushed aluminium exterior with 6mm tinted tempered glass on the top, offering a sleek, modern view of your system.
Pricing and Availability
The LIAN LI DK07 is now available for pre-order on Newegg for $1,399.99. The LIAN LI DK07 will be available on Overclockers UK on November 28th, 2024.