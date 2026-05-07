LIAN LI Introduces UNI FAN FLEX Series Cooling Fans

LIAN LI introduces the UNI FAN FLEX Series, a new generation of UNI FANs designed for greater flexibility over fan speed, lighting, and LCD customisation. Powered by the new FLEX Receiver, the series supports control via L-Wireless, USB, or direct motherboard PWM/ARGB synchronisation. Available in four models: TL FLEX, TL LCD FLEX, SL-INF FLEX, and SL-INF LCD FLEX.
Flexible Control with the New FLEX Receiver
The FLEX Receiver gives users more flexibility, with more connection options.
Powered by 12V PWM motherboard headers, the receiver supports standard L-Wireless control via L-Connect 3, and on LCD models, wireless control of the screen backgrounds and system monitoring presets, as well as text colour.
Fan speed can be controlled directly through the motherboard via the 5V 3-pin ARGB cable, allowing users to switch lighting control to the motherboard software.
The USB cable enables full LCD customisation on LCD models, including support for GIF and MP4 uploads. USB mode also provides users with full fan lighting and speed control without a wireless controller.
LIAN LI TL LCD FLEX and SL-INF LCD FLEX
The UNI FAN TL LCD FLEX and SL-INF LCD FLEX increase personalization with an integrated 1.8-in LCD screen. The display features a 400x400 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits of brightness. Each LCD fan includes 512MB of onboard flash memory, allowing pre-loaded screen backgrounds and system monitoring presets to be controlled wirelessly through L-Connect 3 without requiring a USB connection for basic display functions. For users who want full customization, USB mode unlocks advanced media uploads, including GIF and MP4 support, giving builders more freedom to match the fan display with the rest of their system theme.
LIAN LI TL FLEX and SL-INF FLEX
The TL FLEX is built with liquid crystal polymer (LCP) fan blades, a fluid dynamic bearing, and a maximum fan speed of up to 2600 RPM. The TL FLEX delivers up to 90.1 CFM of airflow and 3.97 mmH2O of static pressure, making it well suited for demanding cooling applications. SL-INF FLEX features LIAN LI's signature dual-layer infinity-mirror side lighting, with a unique infinity-mirror design on each side rather than matching patterns, an infinity-mirror centre hub, and triple-zone ARGB control for deeper customisation. With both models supporting the FLEX Receiver platform, builders can choose between the more understated performance style of TL FLEX or the more showcase-oriented illumination of SL-INF FLEX while keeping the same flexible control options.
Availability
The UNI FAN TL FLEX and UNI FAN SL-INF FLEX Series cooling fans are now available at partner resellers. Now available for pre-order at Overclockers UK.