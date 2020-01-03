Lian Li Introduces UNI FAN SL120 Cooling Fan

Lian Li proudly announce the launch of the new Lian Li UNI FAN SL120 featuring a unique slide-in/interlocking mechanism offering a modular cable-free, hassle-free, and easier assembly process. The UNI FAN SL120 is available in black and white colours to fit any gaming system. The fan comes with 32 addressable RGB LEDs 16 LEDs on each side of the frame all of which support motherboard RGB sync technologies. The Lian Li UNI FAN SL120 can also be controlled by the Lian Li L-CONNECT software for fan control via the designated UNI FAN Controller.
The UNI FAN SL120 can be daisy-chained by up to 16 fans under one controller. A pin-to-pin contact point mechanism is used for receiving power and signal to interconnected fans including the RGB signal. This smart mechanism reduces the needed mounting screws for installation as well as the need for power and RGB cables that greatly reduce cable clutter in the system.
Lian Li UNI FAN SL120 Specifications
Model: UNI FAN SL120
Fan Dimension: 122.8 X 122.4 X 25 ( mm )
Rated Voltage: DC 12V(FAN) and 5V(LED)
Rated Fan Speed: 800~1900RPM
Max. Air Pressure: 2.54mmH2O
Max. Air Flow: 58.54CFM
Acoustical Noise (Min-Max): 17dB ~ 31dB
Bearing Type: Fluid Dynamic Bearing(FDB)
Start-up Voltage: DC 6.0V
Operation Voltage: DC 12V and DC 5V
Input Current: 0.18A(FAN) / 0.6A (LED)
Input Power: 3.5 Watt
Pricing and Availability
The Lian Li UNI FAN SL120 is available in black and white models and in single-pack and triple-pack with RGB controller. The UNI FAN SL120 Single Pack retails for US$24.99/£22.99. The UNI FAN SL120 Triple Pack with RGB Controller retails for US$69.99/£74.99.
The Lian Li UNI FAN SL120 is now available for pre-order in the United States via Newegg.
Now available in the United Kingdom via Overclockers UK.