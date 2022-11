LIAN LI LANCOOL 216 High-Airflow Chassis Launched

In addition to the 140mm fan pre-installed at the rear of the case, the LANCOOL 216 also supports an additional 120mm fan behind the expansion slots. The included PCIe fan bracket accessory can be used in air-cooling mode in conjunction with horizontal GPUs at the 1st expansion slot, or with vertical GPU closer to the motherboard without obstructing the GPU I/O while providing better cooling for the GPU and a greater intake/exhaust balance for the system.The removable top radiator bracket opens the case to simplify the installation of hardware in the main chamber. In the second chamber, 5 velcro straps, clips, and tie points provide clear routing options for cable management. Lastly, the drive cage in the PSU shroud compartment, which can be moved to accommodate front-mounted radiator/fan combos, supports the mounting of 3.5 HDDs and 2.5 SSDs simultaneously on both of its trays. The front panel I/O module can be moved to the lower left side of the front panel for easier access when the case is set on a table.To provide greater control of the light effects on the LANCOOL 216 RGB front fans, an additional ARGB front I/O accessory, the ARGB control & USB module, can be installed at the lower side of the front panel. The additional I/O lets users control the two addressable LEDs channels (opening rim and fan blade shaft) individually to create custom styles. The ARGB control & USB module additional accessory is available in black and white at an MSRP of $13.99.The LIAN LI LANCOOL 216 Black, Black RGB, and White RGB are available for pre-order on Overclockers UK starting November 21st, 2022.