LIAN LI LANCOOL 216 High-Airflow Chassis Launched

LIAN LI announces the LANCOOL 216, an airflow-focused case. Pre-installed with two 160mm and one 140mm PWM fan, the LANCOOL 216 offers great out-of-box performance and can be configured from air cooling to AIO cooling mode by lowering/raising the motherboard position. To help balance the case airflow and provide better GPU cooling, the Lancool 216 includes an external PCIe fan bracket that supports a 120mm fan to be mounted on the rear panel, in front of the expansion slots. The LANCOOL 216 is available in black with non-RGB front fans, and in black or white with addressable RGB front fans.
Additional Airflow
In addition to the 140mm fan pre-installed at the rear of the case, the LANCOOL 216 also supports an additional 120mm fan behind the expansion slots. The included PCIe fan bracket accessory can be used in air-cooling mode in conjunction with horizontal GPUs at the 1st expansion slot, or with vertical GPU closer to the motherboard without obstructing the GPU I/O while providing better cooling for the GPU and a greater intake/exhaust balance for the system.
Easy to Build & Easier Access
The removable top radiator bracket opens the case to simplify the installation of hardware in the main chamber. In the second chamber, 5 velcro straps, clips, and tie points provide clear routing options for cable management. Lastly, the drive cage in the PSU shroud compartment, which can be moved to accommodate front-mounted radiator/fan combos, supports the mounting of 3.5 HDDs and 2.5 SSDs simultaneously on both of its trays. The front panel I/O module can be moved to the lower left side of the front panel for easier access when the case is set on a table.
Optional ARGB Front I/O Accessory
To provide greater control of the light effects on the LANCOOL 216 RGB front fans, an additional ARGB front I/O accessory, the ARGB control & USB module, can be installed at the lower side of the front panel. The additional I/O lets users control the two addressable LEDs channels (opening rim and fan blade shaft) individually to create custom styles. The ARGB control & USB module additional accessory is available in black and white at an MSRP of $13.99.
Pricing and Availability
The LIAN LI LANCOOL 216 Black, Black RGB, and White RGB are available for pre-order on Overclockers UK starting November 21st, 2022.