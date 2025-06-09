LIAN LI Launches 8.8-inch Universal Screen with Flexible Mounting Solution

LIAN LI is proud to introduce the 8.8" Universal Screen (US88v1), a versatile USB-powered secondary display. Featuring a crisp 1920x480 IPS panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of brightness, the screen delivers real-time system stats, media, or personalized content without occupying a GPU display output. Controlled via L-Connect 3, users can upload videos, images, and synchronize the built-in diffused ARGB lighting with their system. The included adjustable bracket allows for tilt, rotation, and height adjustment on both the screen and the mount, with multiple mounting options, including placement on top of 120mm and 140mm fans, case panels, or adhesive attachment.
Versatile Wide Display
Unlike traditional secondary displays, the 8.8" Universal Screen connects via USB, either through a 9-pin motherboard header or Type-A extension, so it doesnt use any of your graphics cards display outputs. This plug-and-play setup provides a clean, independent way to display hardware statistics, custom media, or animated preset overlays without consuming GPU resources.
Flexible Mounting
The included mounting bracket is designed for maximum versatility, featuring a mini-LCD mount that can be positioned in three different locations behind the screen and supports tilt, vertical, horizontal, and rotational adjustments. This precise mechanism allows users to fine-tune the screens position inside the case for ideal visibility and alignment. The bracket attaches with standard fan screws, making it easy to secure the screen to 120mm and 140mm fan frames. It also offers a flat surface mounting option using the provided adhesive pad.
L-Connect 3 Powered
Surrounding the display is a built-in ring of diffused ARGB lighting that provides dynamic ambient illumination to the 8.8" Universal Screen. Both the screen content and lighting effects are fully controllable through L-Connect 3, allowing users to upload custom videos or images, switch display modes, and synchronize lighting patterns with the rest of their system.
Availability and Pricing
The LIAN LI 8.8 Universal Screen (US88v1) is available on September 19, 2025, at an MSRP of $84.99 for the black or white version. Now available for pre-order at Overclockers UK for £70.99 (incl. VAT).