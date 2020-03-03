Lian Li Launches LANCOOL 215 Chassis

Lian Li launches the LANCOOL 215 chassis featuring two pre-installed 200mm RGB fans and airflow optimized panels. The Lian Li LANCOOL 215 features a combination of mesh panels and honeycomb vents to deliver superb cooling potential out of the box with its pre-installed cooling fans. The LANCOOL 215 supports up to 360mm AIO CPU cooler radiators in the front. The chassis also has an RGB-lit Lian Li logo at the bottom of the front panel.
The two 200mm RGB fans are controlled by the built-in ARGB controller with a convenient RGB button located on the front I/O panel. The ARGB controller comes with 8 lighting modes and 7 colours. The ARGB controller supports popular motherboard RGB sync technologies to synchronize RGB with the motherboard.
LANCOOL 215 Key Features
Optimized Thermal Management
The LANCOOL 215 comes with mesh intakes spanning the front panel guarantee sufficient airflow in and out of the system. The honeycomb vent design at the top, rear, and above the PSU chamber guarantee an abundant airflow is delivered to the interior components, optimizing the thermal management. The chassis comes with three pre-installed cooling fans: 2x 200mm RGB fans in the front and 1x 120mm fan in the rear.
Stunning RGB Illumination
The LANCOOL 215 comes equipped with two 200mm fans are equipped with LED lights which create a dazzling effect through the mesh panel. The LIAN LI logo also glows in sync with the fans. The RGB LED button located on the top controls 8 lighting modes and 7 colours through a simple click. The built-in RGB controller also supports ARGB synchronization with the motherboard by pressing the LED button 3 seconds.
LANCOOL 215 Specifications
Model: LANCOOL 215
Dimensions: (D) 462mm x (W) 215mm x (H) 482mm
Motherboard: E-ATX (width: under 280mm)/ATX/M-ATX/ITX
PSU: 210mm
Colour: Black
Materials: 0.75mm SGCC (MB tray, and most of the interior), 4.0mm tempered glass (both sides)
Pre-installed Fans: 2 x 200MM 3-PIN 800 RPM ARGB fans (front), 1 X 120MM 3-PIN 1100 RPM Fans (rear)
Fan Support: Front: 2 x 140mm or 3 x 120mm, Top: 2 x 120mm or 2 x 140mm, Top of PSU chamber: 2 x 120mm
Radiator: Front: 1 x 280/360mm, Top: 1 x 240 / 280 mm
VGA Length: 370mm
CPU Clearance: 166mm
Drive: Behind MB Tray: 2 x 2.5″ SSD, Hard Drive Cage: 2 x 3.5″ HDD or 1 x 2.5″ SSD
PCI Expansion Slots: 7
I/O Ports: Power button, Reset button, LED button for lighting mode control, 1 x HD AUDIO, 2 x USB 3.0
Dust Filters: 1 x Top (magnetic), 1 x Bottom (tray)
Pricing and Availability
The Lian Li LANCOOL 215 Chassis is now available for pre-order at selected partner resellers. See store links below:
Caseking.de: 69.90
Overclockers UK: £61.99
Newegg: $69.99