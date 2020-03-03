Lian Li Launches LANCOOL 215 Chassis







LANCOOL 215 Key Features

LANCOOL 215 Specifications

Model: LANCOOL 215

Dimensions: (D) 462mm x (W) 215mm x (H) 482mm

Motherboard: E-ATX (width: under 280mm)/ATX/M-ATX/ITX

PSU: 210mm

Colour: Black

Materials: 0.75mm SGCC (MB tray, and most of the interior), 4.0mm tempered glass (both sides)

Pre-installed Fans: 2 x 200MM 3-PIN 800 RPM ARGB fans (front), 1 X 120MM 3-PIN 1100 RPM Fans (rear)

Fan Support: Front: 2 x 140mm or 3 x 120mm, Top: 2 x 120mm or 2 x 140mm, Top of PSU chamber: 2 x 120mm

Radiator: Front: 1 x 280/360mm, Top: 1 x 240 / 280 mm

VGA Length: 370mm

CPU Clearance: 166mm

Drive: Behind MB Tray: 2 x 2.5″ SSD, Hard Drive Cage: 2 x 3.5″ HDD or 1 x 2.5″ SSD

PCI Expansion Slots: 7

I/O Ports: Power button, Reset button, LED button for lighting mode control, 1 x HD AUDIO, 2 x USB 3.0

Dust Filters: 1 x Top (magnetic), 1 x Bottom (tray)