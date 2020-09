Lian Li Launches LANCOOL 215 Chassis

LANCOOL 215 Key Features

LANCOOL 215 Specifications

Model: LANCOOL 215

Dimensions: (D) 462mm x (W) 215mm x (H) 482mm

Motherboard: E-ATX (width: under 280mm)/ATX/M-ATX/ITX

PSU: 210mm

Colour: Black

Materials: 0.75mm SGCC (MB tray, and most of the interior), 4.0mm tempered glass (both sides)

Pre-installed Fans: 2 x 200MM 3-PIN 800 RPM ARGB fans (front), 1 X 120MM 3-PIN 1100 RPM Fans (rear)

Fan Support: Front: 2 x 140mm or 3 x 120mm, Top: 2 x 120mm or 2 x 140mm, Top of PSU chamber: 2 x 120mm

Radiator: Front: 1 x 280/360mm, Top: 1 x 240 / 280 mm

VGA Length: 370mm

CPU Clearance: 166mm

Drive: Behind MB Tray: 2 x 2.5″ SSD, Hard Drive Cage: 2 x 3.5″ HDD or 1 x 2.5″ SSD

PCI Expansion Slots: 7

I/O Ports: Power button, Reset button, LED button for lighting mode control, 1 x HD AUDIO, 2 x USB 3.0

Dust Filters: 1 x Top (magnetic), 1 x Bottom (tray)

The LANCOOL 215 comes with mesh intakes spanning the front panel guarantee sufficient airflow in and out of the system. The honeycomb vent design at the top, rear, and above the PSU chamber guarantee an abundant airflow is delivered to the interior components, optimizing the thermal management. The chassis comes with three pre-installed cooling fans: 2x 200mm RGB fans in the front and 1x 120mm fan in the rear.The LANCOOL 215 comes equipped with two 200mm fans are equipped with LED lights which create a dazzling effect through the mesh panel. The LIAN LI logo also glows in sync with the fans. The RGB LED button located on the top controls 8 lighting modes and 7 colours through a simple click. The built-in RGB controller also supports ARGB synchronization with the motherboard by pressing the LED button 3 seconds.The Lian Li LANCOOL 215 Chassis is now available for pre-order at selected partner resellers. See store links below: Caseking.de : 69.90 Overclockers UK : 61.99 Newegg : $69.99