LIAN LI Launches LANCOOL II MESH and LANCOOL II MESH PERFORMANCE High-Airflow Cases

LIAN LI is proud to announce a new addition to its LANCOOL series with the LANCOOL II MESH PERFORMANCE and LANCOOL II MESH RGB. Built upon the award-winning design and features of the LANCOOL II, the LANCOOL II MESH incorporates new features that improve chassis airflow and offers an updated look. Available in PERFORMANCE and RGB, both variants sport a dense mesh front panel and left PSU shroud panel for better thermal performance, with different fan configuration and I/O ports focused on fan speed control or lighting effect control respectively.
Unrestricted airflow and adaptable modular PSU shroudLIAN LI pushes the limits of the LANCOOL II MESH front panel and left side panel with a mesh density that offers the least amount of resistance for maximum airflow while limiting dust infiltration. In addition, the honeycomb pattern perforations located at the top and rear of the case provide for a boost in ventilation.
To complement the added benefits of the mesh, internal modifications have been implemented at the top of the PSU shroud with two new modular openings. Users can either leave the two openings uncovered for an unobstructed airflow between the top and the bottom chamber, mount them with fans to increase the ventilation efficiency, or use the included perforated mounting plates to install 2 SSDs without suffocating the PSU chamber.
To RGB or not to RGBPC DIY enthusiasts have the option to choose between the PERFORMANCE and RGB configurations. For the LANCOOL II MESH PERFORMANCE, only available in black, the case is equipped with two 140mm PWM fans in the front and an additional 120mm PWM fan at the rear, as well as a PWM fan hub which can host up to 6 fans. For the LANCOOL II MESH RGB, available in black or white, the case ships with three front-mounted 120mm ARGB fans. The PERFORMANCE version of the LANCOOL II MESH exclusively features a fan speed adjustment switch. Through pre-sets of L (low), M (medium), H (high) and A (auto), temperature and power-conscious users can instantly switch between 45%, 75% and 100% of the fans full speed, or let the motherboard thermal management solution take the reins. For the RGB version, the lighting effects of the 3 included ARGB fans can be fully managed by the I/Os C button to switch between the 7 colour options, and the M button to toggle through the 8 lighting modes available.
Packed with great featuresInspired by the LANCOOL II, the LANCOOL II MESH is still packed with proven features that make the building experience pleasant and smooth. This includes flip panels all around for easy access to every part of the chassis, modular cable cover plates for easy cable management, an adjustable drive bay and front radiator mounting bracket for optimal flexibility, as well as a cable management bar which can be flipped to accommodate larger motherboards.
Images
Pricing and Availability
The LANCOOL II MESH is available for pre-order starting July 10th, 2020. The LANCOOL II PERFORMANCE has an MSRP of £74.99 while the LANCOOL II MESH RGB White and Black models are both at £79.99 MSRP.
The LIAN LI LANCOOL II MESH cases are now available for pre-order in the European region via Caseking and Overclockers UK.
To learn more, visit the product page links below:
LIAN LI LANCOOL II MESH PERFORMANCE
LIAN LI LANCOOL II MESH RGB