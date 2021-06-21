Lian Li Launches the Versatile Q58 SFF PC Case

COLOR:- Black / White



MOTHERBOARD:- Mini-ITX



PSU:- SFX / SFX-L / ATX (Max. length 160mm)



MATERIAL:

- Aluminum Exterior

- SPCC Steel Interior

- 3.0mm Black Tempered Glass



FAN Support



SFX PSU Mode:

- (Top) 2x 120mm / 2x 140mm

- (Bottom) 1x 120mm



ATX PSU Mode:

- (Top) 1x 120mm / 1x 140mm

- (Bottom) 1x 120mm



RADIATOR Support



SFX PSU Mode:

- (Top) 1x 240 / 1x 280 (Max. length of 315 mm, or 325mm is front SSD tray is removed)

- (Bottom) 1x 120



ATX PSU Mode:

- (Top) 1x 120

- (Bottom) 1x 120



GPU LENGTH:- 320mm



CPU CLEARANCE:- 67mm



STORAGE Support



SFX PSU Mode:

- 4x 2.5 SSD or 3x 2.5 SSD and 1x 3.5 HDD



ATX PSU Mode:

- 2x 2.5 SSD



EXPANSION SLOTS:- 3



I/O PORTS:- 1x USB 3.0, 1x USB 3.1 Type-C, 1x HD Audio



DUST FILTER:- (Bottom) 2x magnetic



DIMENSIONS:- (D)342mm x (W)170mm x (H)250mm

, a leading manufacturer of chassis and PC accessories, announces a new addition to its small form factor line up with the, a compact case with enormous versatility. Available in black or white, the Q58 features split side panels made of mesh and tempered glass which can be interchanged to the users look and cooling preference. At only 14.5 liters, the Q58 is compatible with an impressive list of hardware, with support for SFX and ATX power supplies, up to 280 radiators, 320mm long and triple slot thick graphics cards, and still enough room for 4 SSDs.The Q58 comes equipped with the necessary mounting brackets for both SFX and ATX power supplies, providing versatile cooling compatibility for powerful components. In both SFX and ATX mode, the Q58 supports Mini-ITX motherboards and large triple-slot GPUs of 320mm in length. In SFX mode, the Q58 can support up to two 120/140mm fans or 240/280 radiator at the top and a 120mm fan at the bottom. In ATX mode, the Q58s cooling compatibility is reduced to one 120/140 fan/radiator at the top and a 120mm fan at the bottom. All fan power and LED cables can be connected with a 5v addressable RGB and PWM hub located at the rear of the case.To alleviate the lack of onboard storage of Mini-ITX motherboards, the Q58 can support up to four SSDs, or three SSDs and one HDD. The first mount is a toolless and hot-swappable SD card style bay at the front of the case. While one SSD can be mounted behind the motherboard tray in SFX PSU mode, and another one at the bottom of the case in place of the 120mm fan in both SFX and ATX PSU mode, the top of the case fan/radiator bracket can also be fitted with a storage expansion bracket to hold either a 2.5 SSD or a 3.5 HDD.The black Q58 sports a unique look with a dual-tone finish aluminum front panel, while the white version features a minimalist all-white front panel, a white silkscreen on the glass panels, and silver thumb screws to offer a harmonious look. Both the right and left sides of the Q58 are split with a bottom fine mesh panel and dark tinted tempered glass panel (black version only, the tempered glass panel on the white version is clear). All four panels are removable for easy access to the inside of the case and interchangeable to change the look and performance of the case. Users can decide whether they want an all-mesh side for better airflow or all glass to better display the hardware.A dual-LED strip kit, available in black, white, and sold separately as an additional accessory, can be attached to the top and bottom of the right and left side panels to complement the look of the case. In addition, users can decide to change their Q58 tempered glass side panels to mesh with the Q58 Mesh Kit, available in black and white.Lian Li's Q58 is available to pre-order today from OverclockersUK Caseking and Newegg . UK shipping is expected to begin on September 25th, and may vary in other regions due to local conditions. Pricing starts from £104.99 (inc V.A.T.) in the UK, 119,90 in Europe and $129.99 in the US. Lian Li ARGB LED Strips and Mesh Kits should also be available in the coming weeks.More information on the Q58 and other stylish aluminium chassis can be found at Lian Li's official website