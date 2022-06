LIAN LI Launches UNI FAN SL INFINITY 120mm Fans

The UNI FAN SL INFINITY 120 features 40 LEDs which are evenly distributed to provide continuous lighting diffused at the fan blades and around the LIAN LI medallion at the back. Thin strips of lighting are built into the frame around the fan opening, both front and back. At the front and center of the frame, the fan shaft provides lighting to the first infinity mirror of the fan which has been carefully designed to create a deep and clean infinity effect with 0.5mm between each layer of light. The second infinity mirror is surrounded by aluminum trim and is located on both sides of the frame. The geometric shape of the infinity mirror follows the front ARGB lighting strip in a top and bottom pattern that creates a 3D indented look. Via L-Connect 3, users can decide between preset light effects or combine center and side effects for a customized look.With the SL INFINITY 120, LIAN LI makes improvements with removable interlocking keys on the side of the fan for better clearance with radiator fittings. The power module is now centered on the fan frame and has been revised to allow the cable to be flipped 180 degrees, and to always be oriented towards the rear of the case. Lastly, the ARGB and PWM cables that connect to the UNI HUB controller have been combined into a single one, clearing cable clutter even further.The UNI FAN SL INFINITY 120 features a 10% performance improvement compared to the SL120 which results in better airflow (61.3 CFM), higher static pressure (2.66 mmH2O), and a wider range of fan speed (0 ~ 2100RPM) at lower noise levels (29 dBA). The first time introduced in the UNI FAN line-up, the SL INFINITY 120 can be stopped completely for the ultimate silent build. This feature is supported by L-Connect’s redesigned fan curve interface via the Start/ Stop mode which allows RPM to be set to 0 when the CPU or GPU is running below 50°C.The LIAN LI UNI FAN SL INFINITY 120 Fan is available in black and white colours, now available for pre-order on Newegg and Overclockers UK Single Fan Pack (Black/White): £29.99 (incl. VAT)Triple Fan Pack (Black/White): £89.99 (incl. VAT)