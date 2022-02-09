LIAN LI Launches UNI FAN SL V2 Series Fans

LIAN LI announces the newly improved UNI FAN SL120 V2 and SL140 V2, both available in black and in white. The new UNI FAN SL V2 now offers the ability to daisy chain up to two clusters to a single hub port. With a 28mm thick frame, the SL120 V2 brings a 10% increase in airflow performance when compared to the V1.
Additional updates to the V2 includes a single power module cable that sits flush with the fan frame as well as a removable interlocking key for improved compatibility with radiator fittings. The UNI FAN SL V2 also comes with a few updates to the L-Connect 3 software such as new merging lighting effects and the ability to control fan speed profiles with real-time RPM values. The UNI FAN SL120 V2 and SL140 V2 are available in single packs, with the SL120 V2 also available in a triple pack including the controller.
Better and Fewer Cables
The LIAN LI UNI FAN SL V2 can daisy chain up to 6 fans in 2 clusters to a single hub port, thanks to a new bridging cable included in the 3-pack. The new daisy-chaining solution reduces the number of cables needed to power 2 clusters and enables new lighting effects to be continuous between the two bridged clusters. In addition, the connection between the cluster and the controller is now a single slim cable that combines PWM and ARGB signal power. The same cable features a redesigned connector at the fan frame with a header that sits within the fan to create a seamless and flexible connection for the best aesthetic possible.
Improved Performance
The LIAN LI UNI FAN SL120 V2 features a thicker 28mm frame resulting in a 10% increase in airflow performance when compared to the SL120 V1. With speeds ranging from 0, 250 to 2000 RPM, the SL V2 can achieve 2.59 mmH2O of static pressure and 64.5 CFM of airflow at low noise levels of 29.2 dBA max. With the SL140 V2, users can achieve speeds of 0, 250-1600 RPM with a static pressure of 2.09 mmH2O, an airflow of 77.6 CFM, and noise levels of 29 dBA max.
L-Connect 3 Improvements
The LIAN LI UNI FAN SL V2 comes with a few improvements to L-Connect 3. Starting with the SL V2 page, 4 new lighting effects and 5 new merge-lighting effects are available. On the setting page, users have the ability to configure their merged clusters. From there, they can select the number of fans bridged together, rename the clusters and re-arrange the order for the new merging light effects to look continuous in the computer case. Lastly, on the Fan/Pump Profile page, the fan curve diagram has been modified to set values in real-time RPM speed instead of percentage for a more intuitive fan speed profile.
Pricing and Availability
The LIAN LI UNI FAN SL V2 is available for pre-order starting November 7th, 2022. Now available for pre-order at Overclockers UK
LIAN LI UNI FAN SL120 V2 BLACK/WHITE (Single-Pack): £26.99 (incl. VAT)
LIAN LI UNI FAN SL120 V2 BLACK/WHITE (Triple Fan-Pack with RGB Controller): £86.99 (incl. VAT)
LIAN LI UNI FAN SL140 V2: To be listed