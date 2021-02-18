LIAN LI O11 AIR MINI Chassis Launched

LIAN LI launches a compact and airflow-focused version of the very popular O11 DYNAMIC chassis the LIAN LI O11 AIR MINI. The O11 AIR MINI features a mesh front panel with two pre-installed 140mm PWM fans behind it and a 120mm fan at the rear to deliver efficient cooling out of the box. The case may be more compact than the O11 DYNAMIC but it supports motherboards from mini-ITX to E-ATX. The O11 AIR MINI supports liquid cooling radiators of up to 280mm only.
Airflow Focused
With a combination of front, top, and right-side dense mesh panels, support for up to ten 120mm fans, and filtered opening at the bottom, the LIAN LI O11 AIR MINI offers unrestricted ventilation. The two pre-installed 140mm PWM fans at the front and a 120mm PWM fan at the rear ensure a good foundation for thermal management.
Small Yet High-Performance
Similar in size to the LIAN LI O11D MINI, the LIAN LI O11 AIR MINI can support ATX power supplies of up to 200mm in length, enabling power-hungry systems without limitations. A modular back panel, which can be reconfigured from a 7-expansion slot setup for ATX motherboards to a 5-slot configuration for M-ATX and ITX motherboards, allows the LIAN LI O11 AIR MINI to install graphics cards up to 362mm in length and high-performance CPU cooling towers up to 170mm in height.
Flexible Cooling Configurations
Depending on the back panel configurations and motherboard installed, the LIAN LI O11 AIR MINI features four mounting locations for 240 radiators, with three capable to support 280 radiators, support for up to ten 120mm fans, or six 140mm fans, and four 120mm, ensuring enough cooling for even the most demanding hardware.
Pricing and Availability
The LIAN LI O11 AIR MINI is available in black and white colours with an MSPR of $99.99 and $109.99, respectively.